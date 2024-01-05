Annual review 2022: PV system on a single-family home with storage and electric car

In April I reported on my expansion of the PV system to 21.88kWp. With this expansion, the single-family home became a “plus energy house” and produces more energy every year than we need. This also includes the heat pump and now two electric cars, meaning no fossil fuels are needed. At the beginning of each year, I take a quick look at how the photovoltaic system paid off last year. I had already done that in previous years, here is the analysis from 2021.

Yield data

The PV system generated a total yield of 19,650 kWh in 2022. The expansion only went online in April, so I was only able to benefit from higher yields afterwards. The month with the highest yield, July, delivered almost 3.3MWh, while December only delivered 209kWh.

PV yield data 2022

Self-sufficiency & personal consumption

The two values ​​are often compared and used. I do the complete optimization of my system with Solar Manager. This is used to control charging stations, hot water preparation and also the heat pump. There are also numerous small devices that are specifically switched according to PV surplus. Over the entire year I achieved 68% self-sufficiency. In my opinion, the value is extremely good and I wouldn’t have expected it to be that way. It’s also nice to see how the expansion of PV and the use of a storage system increased the level of self-sufficiency from 28% to almost 70%.

Development of self-consumption & self-sufficiency

Also optimize the heat pump

Unfortunately, optimizing the heat pump by means of dynamic setpoint shifting, as the Solar Manager does directly with new heat pumps, is not possible with my 20-year-old WP. The old Stiebel Eltron heat pump requires a lot of manual settings, which has become noticeable in recent years. I have been recording electrical energy consumption since 2017 and last year I recorded a record low with an annual requirement of around 3MWh. Of course this is also due to the optimal weather.

Consumption values ​​of the 20-year WP in the last 6 years

Top 5 consumers

I keep mentioning this: you should know your biggest consumers in the house. I use the Solar Manager’s options to measure all possible consumers. Either directly through intelligent devices such as the Easee charging station or then through measurements via Shelly 3EM or myStrom Plugs. Accordingly, the top 5 this year:

Heat pump (heating): 3050kWh (-17% compared to previous year) Hot water boiler: 2080kWh (-5% compared to previous year) Electromobility: 1900kWh (-10% compared to previous year) Server & network rack: 960kWh (+7%) Laundry room: 690kWh (identical)

Heat pumps, hot water preparation (unfortunately still traditional with a heating element) and electromobility are still my biggest consumers. For 2023 I want to start with the old hot water boiler and the additional measurement of other components in order to be able to analyze a little more deeply. The total consumption was around 14MWh.

One of my biggest consumers is electric cars

Savings

Unfortunately, I am one of those PV owners in Switzerland with low reimbursements for PV electricity and the HKN is also not accepted. I was able to sell this on the stock exchange for a measly 1.4Rp/kWh, so in total I received 7.9Rp/kWh for the electricity fed in. Total earnings of 790 CHF. This remuneration plus the savings in personal consumption allowed me to save almost CHF 2,800 in 2022, which is double the amount compared to the previous year. This was achieved by expanding the system and also through increased electricity prices; 2023 is likely to be even more drastic.

Goals for 2023

The big goal of the 2021 analysis was to produce more energy than we need. This could be achieved through expansion. In 2023 I will certainly have an increased need for electricity due to the switch to two electric cars. But especially in 2023, massive increases in electricity prices will create even more incentive to optimize. Depending on the market situation, I will tackle the topic of heat pump boilers and of course fine tune the optimization and data analysis…

What is your energy savings goal for 2023?

Share this: Facebook

X

