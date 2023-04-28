Another breakthrough in Taiwan technology! GIGABYTE and Tegra Technology join forces to create a new standard for high-efficiency computing | XFastest News

R series servers support SupremeRAID™ SR-1010, a breakthrough in NVMe SSD computing performance

April 28, 2023 – Online shopping, real-time bidding, editing high-resolution images, using AI to generate content, etc., these actions are already commonplace in daily life. Higher digital image quality, faster interactive computing speed, lower device energy consumption and network data security have also become the product development goals of many technology companies.GIGABYTE’s server is deeply involved in computing hardware design, and it cooperates with Tegra Technology

Develop an integrated solution that subverts the current market situation. The new generation of servers and NVMe controllers jointly created by the two parties will create a new standard for high-speed computing! When the traditional RAID technology became the performance bottleneck of NVMe SSD hard drives, Turui Technology developed the SupremeRAID™ high-speed disk array card, based on which Techgang Technology integrated and proposed a complete solution. The Gigabyte R283-S92 server was the first to support SupremeRAID™ The server of SR-1010 array card, not only that, the follow-up GIGABYTE R283 and R183 series servers will be fully introduced into this optimization project, and will become the most compatible server of Turui Technology‘s new generation technology. After installing SupremeRAID™ SR-1010, users only need to install the corresponding drivers and software from the operating system to run a virtual controller on the NVMe SSD to handle storage and computing functions to meet various workloads ultra-high performance requirements.

Architecture advantages:

Take full advantage of NVMe performance : A single host can easily achieve 19 million random IOPS and 200 GB/s optimal transmission volume, which is the current leading performance benchmark in the industry.

: A single host can easily achieve 19 million random IOPS and 200 GB/s optimal transmission volume, which is the current leading performance benchmark in the industry. CPU performance released : Different from traditional software RAID, it does not take up a lot of CPU resources.

: Different from traditional software RAID, it does not take up a lot of CPU resources. Overcoming the bottleneck of traditional RAID cards : Gigabyte server design, built-in PCIe Gen5 optimization and adjustment, R283-S92 supports up to 24 NVMe SSDs, integrated software/hardware optimization, providing overall computing performance with ultra-high IOPS transmission.

: Gigabyte server design, built-in PCIe Gen5 optimization and adjustment, R283-S92 supports up to 24 NVMe SSDs, integrated software/hardware optimization, providing overall computing performance with ultra-high IOPS transmission. plug and play : NVMe SSD hot-swappable hard disk slot design, directly connected to the CPU through the PCIe Gen5 channel to obtain the best transmission performance of NVMe SSD.

: NVMe SSD hot-swappable hard disk slot design, directly connected to the CPU through the PCIe Gen5 channel to obtain the best transmission performance of NVMe SSD. Compatible with SCI architecture : Through the NVMe-OF communication protocol, external computing groups can be connected to meet the construction requirements of ultra-large-scale cloud data center environments.

: Through the NVMe-OF communication protocol, external computing groups can be connected to meet the construction requirements of ultra-large-scale cloud data center environments. high scalability: Storage application The high-expansion storage technology SupremeRAID™ supports a maximum of 32 NVMe solid-state drives, and is compatible with SATA, SAS, and NVMe-OF extension functions, taking into account data security and ultimate performance.

Tech Steel Technology continues to cooperate with the industry’s advanced technology to create maximum customer satisfaction. It expects to be easily applied to various high-precision calculations with the most streamlined deployment. For the high-speed data transmission and data consistency requirements required by applications such as artificial intelligence model training, scientific computing inference, and big data analysis, the latest generation of Store the solution.