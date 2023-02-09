Today, according to MacRumors, some iPhone users complained that after the iPhone was upgraded to iOS 16.3, there was a problem with iCloud automatic backup.

Users found that after updating iOS 16.3, the iCloud automatic backup function was disabled. When users try to open this feature, the system prompts “An unknown error occurred, please try again later”.

According to the feedback, it is not only the iPhone device that has been recruited, but also the iPad. After upgrading to iPadOS 16.3, the iPad has the same problem as the iPhone.

According to public reports, iOS 16 has continued to have problems since its launch. Earlier, Apple acknowledged an iOS 16 bug that affects iPhone 14 users. This time the bug will cause the user’s iPhone to fail to recognize the SIM card and cause the phone to freeze.

It is reported that some users of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max may see a “SIM card not supported” pop-up message on their phones.

Some users believe that what Apple makes consumers most want to pay for is its self-developed iOS system. Now iOS 16 has been launched for about half a year, but it is always full of loopholes. Apple has also patched and updated many versions, but Some problems are still unresolved, and some new problems are constantly emerging, which makes many users complain.

