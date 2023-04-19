Another city! South Africa unconditionally approves Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard | 4Gamers

As the largest market on the African continent, the South African Competition Commission unconditionally approved Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which can also be regarded as another failure of Sony, the opponent.

South Africa’s Competition Commission made a decision at a meeting on the 11th, arguing that “this transaction will not cause significant monopoly effects.” South Africa’s Competition Commission dismissed allegations that Sony would be excluded from Activision Blizzard’s business.

In addition, they also believed that the acquirer did not have the ability and motivation to weaken the opponent through the exclusion strategy of “Call of Call”, and Microsoft’s commitment to the series’ delivery was also taken into consideration. (Referring to the 10-year contract of Call of Duty to other platforms including Sony)

Competing agencies in several major markets around the world have been scrutinizing the case since Microsoft announced the acquisition, and despite Sony’s outbursts of opposition, the tide appears to be increasingly tilting in Microsoft’s favor.

In addition to South Africa, Brazil, the largest market in Latin America, and Japan, one of the major markets in Asia, have agreed to the acquisition. The major markets that are still under trial include the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. In addition, China is still under review, and the United Kingdom is expected to The results of the review will be made public at the end of this month.