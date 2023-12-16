Another Code: Recollection demo is now available for Nintendo Switch

Studio Cing’s Another Code R and Another Code: Two Memories are making a comeback on the Nintendo Switch in early 2024, and fans are getting a taste of the narrative adventure games with a newly released demo on the eShop.

Originally enjoyed on the Wii and Nintendo DS, the games were a hit with players and now Nintendo is giving both new and old fans the chance to experience or re-live the classic titles. The demo, now available on the eShop, offers the first chapter of Another Code: Two Memories, the first of two games included in Another Code: Recollection. And the best part is, progress from the demo can be carried over to the full version of the game upon release.

To add to the excitement, a new overview trailer has also been released, giving gamers a sneak peek into the world of Another Code and the adventures of the protagonist, Ashley.

With the release of the demo and the upcoming launch of the full games on January 19, 2024, fans are buzzing with anticipation. Whether it’s experiencing Ashley’s story for the first time or reliving the nostalgia of the original games, the return of Another Code on the Switch is certainly something to look forward to.

