Home » Another Code: Recollection demo is now available for Nintendo Switch
Technology

Another Code: Recollection demo is now available for Nintendo Switch

by admin
Another Code: Recollection demo is now available for Nintendo Switch

Studio Cing’s Another Code R and Another Code: Two Memories are making a comeback on the Nintendo Switch in early 2024, and fans are getting a taste of the narrative adventure games with a newly released demo on the eShop.

Originally enjoyed on the Wii and Nintendo DS, the games were a hit with players and now Nintendo is giving both new and old fans the chance to experience or re-live the classic titles. The demo, now available on the eShop, offers the first chapter of Another Code: Two Memories, the first of two games included in Another Code: Recollection. And the best part is, progress from the demo can be carried over to the full version of the game upon release.

To add to the excitement, a new overview trailer has also been released, giving gamers a sneak peek into the world of Another Code and the adventures of the protagonist, Ashley.

With the release of the demo and the upcoming launch of the full games on January 19, 2024, fans are buzzing with anticipation. Whether it’s experiencing Ashley’s story for the first time or reliving the nostalgia of the original games, the return of Another Code on the Switch is certainly something to look forward to.

See also  Apple's Diwali Offer in India: 50% Off AirPods with iPhone 14 Purchase

You may also like

New in .NET 8.0 [1]: Start of the...

Lagoons found in Argentina give clues to life...

The Only Satellite For Earth | The Only...

Technology diary — December 2021

The Earth’s rotation is undergoing changes that could...

Fortnite’s OG mode won’t be the same in...

Sloth Calendar 2023 Door 16 – Technology Sloth

This unknown Chinese smartphone is more powerful than...

This is the most replayed moment in Grand...

Dynamic electricity tariffs are coming to Switzerland: This...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy