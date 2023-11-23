Another football is possible

I have not seen Ukraine-Italy Monday evening, the match that qualified us for the next European Championships. But I saw it again later the penalty that the referee didn’t whistle against us in the last minute of injury time.

And I thought about what would happen with the roles reversed, that is if they had denied us a sensational penalty excluding us from the Europeans. The next day our newspapers and news would have put the Ukrainian scandal on the front page, someone would have written that that denied penalty was “the end of football”, others would have gone to investigate the referee’s background looking for sinister recurrences and maneuvers by UEFA to punish Italy. However, everyone would have agreed that the level of our football was quite disgusting and that we had to start again from the youth teams, etc. And instead we celebrate: a random episode is enough in life to change our perception of the world. As fans we are cavemen, we don’t know what sportsmanship is.

Yet football, with its undisputed popularity, could do a lot to contribute to a better world regardless of a penalty being called. For a few years, for example, UEFA have taken the challenge of sustainability very seriously. Since a football match is a disaster in terms of polluting emissions, they are trying to change not the show, which must remain the same, but everything around and behind it. From energy and water consumption to the type of food and transport to get to the stadium.

See you next time European Championships in June 2024 in Germany there will be a turning point: UEFA has identified 99 objectives to be achieved and Germany has accepted the challenge. This is important for two reasons: the first is the reduction of the impact of major events; the second is the involvement of football stars in the most difficult match, the one for defeat climate deniers. Because in certain moments, those of coaches and centre-forwards can have more weight than the words of scientists and activists.