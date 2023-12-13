Another new flagship: Xiaomi K70 (Pro) with an extremely bright display!

A few hours ago, smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi presented its latest flagships from the Redmi series, including the K70, K70 Pro and K70E. With these mid-range cell phones, Xiaomi wants to be at the top again and, as so often, displaces the competition with a good price-performance ratio. Bright, Brighter, Xiaomi Xiaomi recently introduced its latest generation of smartphones, the Redmi K70 series. This time […]

