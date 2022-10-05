Home Technology Another new PS4 emulator released, Obliteration for both Windows and Linux
Technology

by admin
I believe everyone has played the game console, it is something young people dream of, and now most game consoles have emulators. Although there is always a saying in society, “Young and strong don’t work hard, grow up a simulator”, but there are still many people who are fascinated by it.

Recently, developer ultimaweapon recently released a new PS4 emulator for PC platforms (Windows and Linux), and it is newly named Obliteration. But the Obliteration emulator is still in the early stages of development and cannot run any commercial game titles.

The developer said that the emulator will complete basic development within two months, and can simply run some small games afterwards. However, it is unlikely to run a 3A-level PS4 masterpiece in a short period of time, after all, running a masterpiece requires a certain amount of data processing.

Including Obliteration, there are already five PS4 emulators for PC on the market today. They are fpPS4, Kyty, Spine, GPCS4 and Obliteration. Good (personally I don’t think it’s good).

At present, the early version of the Obliteration simulator can be experienced. Interested players can click on the link to download the experience or simply watch the demo to find out.

