The life simulation breeding game “Rune Factory 3” launched on NDS in 2009 is about to be ported to Switch. “Rune Factory 3 Deluxe Edition” will land on Switch on March 2, 2023, and it will be completely remade. Bringing it to the player, it has added elements such as “Newlywed Mode”, new difficulty “Hell”, and adding new videos to experience more luxurious content.

The game will launch a limited edition “Dream Collector’s Edition”, which includes a special collection box, radio drama CD, heartbeat secret CD, acrylic stand-up card set, and a download code for water book costumes, priced at 9,800 yen + tax.

The Marvelous store also launched a “Dream Collector’s Edition + Newlyweds Collector’s Edition”, which includes all the contents of the Dream Collector’s Edition, plus wedding rings, wedding commemorative photo sets, bridal scene standing cards, and special edition special boxes, priced at 33,600 yen + tax.

Game official website: https://runefactory.marv.jp/series/rf3SP/