Cory Barlog must be getting his demons dizzy right now, as it appears that God of War: Ragnarok leaks have been going full speed on the internet. While a retailer mistakenly sold some physical copies of the game a few days ago, this time it was Sony itself who made the big mistake through its PlayStation Direct service, which operates in certain European countries.

Twitter usersWario64Retweeted another user who reported incorrectly receiving the PS5 and GoW: Ragnarök console bundle instead of the PlayStation 5 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II bundle he ordered. The user also attached an image of the bundle box he owns.

Undoubtedly, this is another leak that could reveal spoilers for the game’s plot less than a week before its November 9 release. We strongly recommend that you avoid the temptation to look for game details on forums or websites, as we found major spoilers about the game’s ending or plot surprises on several sites. caution.