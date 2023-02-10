Every time Microsoft upgrades the Windows system, even if it is a routine patching program, it often brings bugs. This time, Intel users are out of luck.

During the Patch Day on Tuesday, Microsoft pushed some upgrades to systems such as Win11 and Win10, but after upgrading the KB5022360 patch, some users reported that the program would crash and an error message “apphelp.dll is missing” would pop up.

This bug is very serious and common, but the users who got caught are using Intel software, not AMD.

The reason is related to the older version of Intel’s driver. After investigation, Microsoft also confirmed the problem. It is already known that there is a problem on Intel PCs, and only those PCs using graphics card drivers of versions 26.20.100.7463 to 30.0.101.1190 are affected.

Microsoft said that users can alleviate the problem by installing an Intel graphics driver with a version higher than 30.0.101.1190. In view of the severity of the problem, Microsoft said that it will release a fix to fix the bug soon, but the specific time point is not clear.

