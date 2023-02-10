Home Technology Another serious bug in Win11: Intel user program crashes and AMD escapes | XFastest News
Technology

Another serious bug in Win11: Intel user program crashes and AMD escapes | XFastest News

by admin
Another serious bug in Win11: Intel user program crashes and AMD escapes | XFastest News

Every time Microsoft upgrades the Windows system, even if it is a routine patching program, it often brings bugs. This time, Intel users are out of luck.

During the Patch Day on Tuesday, Microsoft pushed some upgrades to systems such as Win11 and Win10, but after upgrading the KB5022360 patch, some users reported that the program would crash and an error message “apphelp.dll is missing” would pop up.

This bug is very serious and common, but the users who got caught are using Intel software, not AMD.

The reason is related to the older version of Intel’s driver. After investigation, Microsoft also confirmed the problem. It is already known that there is a problem on Intel PCs, and only those PCs using graphics card drivers of versions 26.20.100.7463 to 30.0.101.1190 are affected.

Microsoft said that users can alleviate the problem by installing an Intel graphics driver with a version higher than 30.0.101.1190. In view of the severity of the problem, Microsoft said that it will release a fix to fix the bug soon, but the specific time point is not clear.

source

Further reading:

See also  Fujifilm's new wireless photo printer instax SQUARE Link adds AR creative effects

You may also like

Crash Kitchen “Recipe for Disaster” restaurant management simulation...

Make Your World Colorful – CORSAIR Announces iCUE...

Sony releases the ultimate PlayStation VR2 Q&A, from...

First opportunity to observe ‘little green smudge’ after...

A show created by an AI and broadcast...

AI in banking? From the front to the...

Because copy trading is becoming increasingly popular in...

Google uses Chromium to create an experimental browser...

SpaceX has restricted internet use via Starlink in...

Apple Pushes MagSafe Duo Charging Pad Firmware Update!...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy