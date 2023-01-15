Home Technology Another star was torn into a donut by a black hole, and the Hubble Telescope revealed more details in the ultraviolet band | TechNews Technology New Report
Another star was torn into a donut by a black hole, and the Hubble Telescope revealed more details in the ultraviolet band

Another star was torn into a donut by a black hole, and the Hubble Telescope revealed more details in the ultraviolet band

When an unlucky star wanders close to a black hole, the latter’s gravity rips it apart and emits intense radiation. Recently, the Hubble Space Telescope discovered that a star was swallowed by a black hole, stripped and stretched into a donut shape.

This cosmic scuffle scene is called a tidal disruption event (TDE), and astronomers are using Hubble’s ultraviolet observations to understand the details of a star passing through a gravitational abyss, such as the AT2022dsb tidal event at the core 300 million light-years from Earth. .

So far, about 100 tidal disruption events have been detected by various telescopes, but most of them are collected in the X-ray band. The star has been torn apart to form an extremely hot corona around the black hole. Still very little.

On March 1, 2022, ASAS-SN first discovered the AT2022dsb event. Since it is not far from the earth, it allows the Hubble Space Telescope to spend more time analyzing the event in ultraviolet spectra. As time goes by, astronomers see The plot ratio decreases, which means that the stars are gradually shredded into fine noodles.

The TDE event tells us that the feeding habits of the black hole are “messy”. After the star is swallowed, some matter will be blown into space by the black hole wind to move at an astonishing speed close to the speed of light. The AT2022dsb event is no exception. Observations show that a wind from the black hole Projected toward Earth at about 3% the speed of light.

Analyzing AT2022dsb spectral data collected by the Hubble Telescope, the team also determined that the star was ripped apart to form a disk of gas that orbits the black hole about the size of the solar system.

For astronomers, the tidal disruption event site is an exciting place because of the wealth of information that can be revealed about black holes.

(First image source: NASA)

