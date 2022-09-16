Are you ready to embark on another journey with Derek, the god of decay?

In the past, many good works could only be played on home console platforms, but recently more and more works have started to log in to the PC side. Today, the Naughty Dog studio under Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) released the “Secret Realm” The latest official promotional video for the PC version of Adventure: A Rogue Saga Collection is confirmed to be released simultaneously on Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 19th.

The “Uncharted Adventure” series is SONY’s own very successful narrative action-adventure game, and the upcoming “Uncharted Adventure: A Rogue Saga Collection” will be a collection of the series “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” and the spin-off “Uncharted Adventure: The Lost Legacy”, “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” story describes the retired treasure hunter “Nathan Drake” who is forced to return to his old business and embark on an exciting adventure to find the treasure of a legendary pirate, but this time It will be the most thrilling adventure of his life.

The protagonist of the rumored story has been replaced. This time, Derek’s ex-girlfriend “Chloe” is on the front line. She came to India in pursuit of the ancient Indian legend’s secret treasure “The Tooth of the Elephant God”. The mercenary leader “Nadine Rose” in Uncharted Adventure 4 embarked on a treasure hunt together, but it seems that the relationship with the gods has been in contact, and this exploration process has also declined to the extreme.

The official said that this PC version also has enhancements specially designed for PC, such as improved game options and user interface, new scale sliders in some menus, GPU and VRAM detection management options, and new additions Added support for auto-pause, minimize to background, and variable loading speed.

In addition, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 has also been added this time, using this technology to obtain a smoother and higher-quality gaming experience. If players play with SONY’s DualSense game controller, they can also experience teamwork. Haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects specially designed for Uncharted: A Rogue Saga Collection!

Game Name: UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection

PC release date: October 19, 2022

Listing platforms: Steam, Epic Games Store, PS4, PS5

Genre: Narrative, Action, Adventure

Steam page