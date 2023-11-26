ANSMANN Premium Rechargeable Li-ION batteries in the test (AAA, AA, C, D and 9V block)

Although not so many devices now rely on classic batteries, there is still a certain need for AA, AAA, etc. in everyday life.

In times when we increasingly value environmental protection, disposable batteries are of course a thing. How lucky that there are tons of rechargeable AA and AAA batteries.

However, these usually use the older Ni-MH battery technology and only a voltage of 1.2V instead of 1.5V, which makes them not compatible or ideal with all devices.

There are now also some AA, AAA, 9V block batteries etc. that use lithium battery cells, such as the models from EBL and Blackube.

Now the German manufacturer ANSMANN has also brought corresponding batteries onto the market, which are based on lithium technology and can be charged via USB C! Practical!

ANSMANN also offers the complete range, including rechargeable lithium ion AAA, AA, C, D and 9V block batteries!

Let’s take a look at these in the test. Can the Premium Rechargeable Li-ION batteries from ANSMANN convince here?

At this point, many thanks to ANSMANN who provided me with the batteries for this test.

A first look at the ANSMANN Premium Rechargeable Li-ION batteries

ANSMANN currently offers its Premium Rechargeable Li-ION batteries in the following formats:

AAA

AA

C (Baby)

D (Mono)

9V (Block)

All batteries have a white/purple design and are equipped with a USB C charging port. So you don’t need a special charger here.

What is striking about all batteries is the weight! Regardless of whether they are compared to Ni-MH batteries or disposable batteries, the ANSMANN Premium Rechargeable Li-ION batteries are extremely light!

This is simply due to the lithium-ion battery technology.

The only thing I found a bit strange was the small hole on the top of the C and D batteries, which almost looks like it was made by hand.

The difficult thing about AA, AAA, C, D and 9V lithium batteries

It’s not that easy to build a classic lithium-based rechargeable battery. Why?

Lithium-ion battery cells always have a cell voltage of 3.6-3.7V. AA, AAA, C and D batteries, on the other hand, have 1.5V.

Each of the batteries with lithium ion technology must have a voltage converter that reduces the voltage from 3.7V to 1.5V. We also need general protective electronics against short circuits etc.

There isn’t much space for this + battery cells, especially in the small AAA batteries! Therefore, these types of batteries have only appeared in recent years, where electronics have shrunk accordingly.

However, this also explains the usually quite high price of these batteries. Compared to Ni-MH batteries, which are simply pure battery cells without electronics, the lithium models are many times more complex.

Charging easier thanks to practical cables!

Each of the batteries is charged via USB-C. On the one hand practical, on the other hand annoying when you have to charge several batteries at the same time.

ANSMANN includes the corresponding “multi-cables”. If you buy a set of 4 AA batteries, a 1x USB A to 4x USB C cable is included so that you can charge all batteries at once via a USB A port.

The double sets (C and D battery) come with corresponding 2x cables.

AA batteries, capacity

Let’s start with the ANSMANN Premium Rechargeable AA batteries. I tested all four batteries here, at 0.2A and 1A load.

In my test, the batteries achieved an average capacity of 1725.5 mAh at 0.2A and 1554 mAh at 1A load.

At first glance, that doesn’t sound particularly impressive. Most rechargeable normal AA batteries easily reach 2000 mAh.

However, you mustn’t forget that we have a constant voltage of 1.5V here! The voltage of normal NiMH batteries fluctuates between 1.4V and 1V.

If we look at the mWh values, which also include the voltage in the calculation, then the world looks a little different again!

Lithium batteries do a lot better here!

But in principle, you don’t buy these batteries for the capacity, but for the consistent performance and convenience of USB C charging.

AA Battery, Charger

How long does it take to charge the AA batteries?

A charge via USB C takes about 2:20 hours, which is pretty fast!

AAA batteries, capacity

ANSMANN advertises AAA batteries with 500 mAh, I was able to measure the following:

Unfortunately, the capacity is relatively low at 365 mAh. Of course the mWh measurement looks a little better, but I think with the small AAA batteries the space required for the USB-C port and the electronics simply hurts even more than with the AA batteries.

AAA Battery, Charger

How long does it take to charge the AAA batteries?

A charge here took around 1:50 hours. Again, this is a pretty quick load!

9V block battery, capacity

In addition to the AA batteries, I think the ANSMANN Premium Rechargeable 9V block battery is certainly the most exciting.

What capacity do we have here?

(0,1A Last)

We have around 344 mAh here, which sounds very little, but this is at a constant 9V! Effectively we have a whopping 3.1xx Wh capacity, which isn’t bad at all!

If we compare this with other rechargeable 9V block batteries, the ANSMANN Premium sits in the middle.

However, the ANSMANN Premium is the only 9V rechargeable battery with a constant 9V in this comparison!

Most lithium “block batteries” are actually only 8.4V!

9V block battery, charging

Let’s also take a look at how long it takes to charge the ANSMANN Premium Rechargeable 9V block battery.

Charging the 9V block battery takes approx. 3:20 hours.

C battery, capacity

Let’s move on to our “big” batteries. Starting with the C battery. Unfortunately, I don’t have any reference values ​​for how good or bad other C batteries are, but I would still like to provide you with a few values ​​here.

Here I was able to achieve a capacity between 2233 and 2274 mAh at 0.5A load.

D battery, capacity

Let’s get to the really big thing, the D battery.

Here we get a remarkable 4153 mAh in maximum or a whopping 6.193 Wh capacity!

Special feature tension

The ANSMANN Premium Rechargeables have a constant voltage, but there is a small special feature with the AA, AAA, C and D batteries.

We can see that the voltage is constant at around 1.507V until it drops to 1.096V at the end!

This is a great feature! Why? A big problem with lithium AA batteries is that battery level indicators don’t work. Normally the battery level is determined via the voltage. Since the voltage is always the same, devices think that the battery is always full.

Lowering the voltage at the last 10% will tell your devices that the battery is low and they should show you a low battery warning message.

With the 9V block battery, however, the voltage is constant.

Conclusion

The ANSMANN Premium Rechargeable Li-ION batteries are super exciting! In my opinion, these are the best and highest quality “classic” rechargeable batteries.

But this is not necessarily the case from a capacity perspective. If you are looking for the highest possible capacity, then there are better batteries for you! The USB-C port in each of the batteries alone, especially the AAA batteries, simply takes up a lot of space.

This space could be filled with a battery on models with external chargers. Accordingly, AAA batteries in particular are not particularly good in terms of capacity.

The larger batteries, AA, 9V, C and D, are OK here, but not necessarily outstanding. A few high-quality Ni-MH AA batteries, for example, will offer a longer runtime than the Premium Rechargeable Li-ION.

However, in contrast to these, we have constant performance here! The batteries always have 1.5V or 9V, even with higher loads.

For example, an LED candle does not slowly become darker, but always lights up with the same brightness. With a good Ni-MH AA battery it would glow longer or glow at the end, but not constantly bright.

This is also a bit of the beauty of the ANSMANN Premium Rechargeable Li-ION batteries, we have constant performance as if you had always used fresh batteries.

Although that’s not entirely true, performance drops massively in the last 10%. Here the 1.5V batteries reduce their voltage to 1V, which is intentional! This way, battery level indicators may continue to work and you’ll be able to see “hey, the batteries are about to run out” instead of them suddenly running out.

Compared to Ni-MH batteries, you don’t have to worry about deep discharging, which has already damaged one or two Ni-MH batteries in my case and in combination with LED candles, and charging via USB C is quick and unproblematic .

In short, the ANSMANN Premium Rechargeable Li-ION are great! You only have to check whether the AAA batteries have enough capacity. In general, of course, these are not batteries for “everything”. Unfortunately, these are a bit too expensive for that. But the ANSMANN are definitely good!

