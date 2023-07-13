Antec Introduces Performance 1 FT: A Low-Profile Full-Tower Chassis with Advanced Cooling Features

Antec, a renowned manufacturer of computer hardware, has recently released a new full-tower chassis called the Performance 1 FT. This new chassis boasts several features that make it a standout choice for gamers and PC enthusiasts.

One of the standout features of the Performance 1 FT is its low-profile front panel. The front panel of the chassis is adorned with a gray vertical grille shape, which not only adds to its aesthetic appeal but also enhances its heat dissipation capabilities. Below the grille, a series of mesh holes are arranged to provide maximum airflow and dustproof performance. The mesh holes, made of plastic and metal, are magnetically fixed, making it easy to disassemble and clean.

Another notable feature is the system temperature display panel on the top of the chassis. This display panel can be easily switched to display the temperature of either the processor or the graphics card with a single button. This allows users to quickly and intuitively check the temperature of their hardware at any time.

To ensure efficient heat dissipation, the Performance 1 FT comes equipped with four Storm T3 PWM fans. These fans, attached with a mesh heat dissipation design, provide sufficient airflow for the E-ATX motherboard, 400mm graphics card, 175mm air cooling tower, and other hardware components inside the case.

In terms of specifications, the Antec Performance 1 FT measures 522 (L) x 230 (W) x 522 (H) mm and comes in a sleek black color. It is constructed using a combination of plastic, steel, and tempered glass materials. The case is compatible with E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards. It can accommodate a CPU air cooling tower of up to 175mm and a graphics card of up to 400mm. The power supply can be between 245mm and 440mm in size.

The Performance 1 FT also offers a variety of connectivity options with its USB 3.0 x2 ports, USB Type-C 10Gbps port, HD Audio, and a display panel switch key. It also provides ample storage options with three 2.5-inch and two 2.5/3.5-inch hard drive and storage bays.

In terms of pricing, the Performance 1 FT is quite affordable, with a current price of NT$4,490. This makes it a great option for those looking for a full-tower case without breaking the bank.

Overall, the Antec Performance 1 FT is a feature-packed full-tower chassis that offers excellent heat dissipation, easy temperature monitoring, and ample storage options. With its sleek design and affordable price, it is a great choice for gamers and PC enthusiasts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

