Anti-espionage law also threatens foreign journalists

Anti-espionage law also threatens foreign journalists

A much stricter anti-espionage law has come into force in China. It also increases the pressure on foreign journalists. Some Chinese suspect you of espionage anyway.

National security has become an obsession under Xi Jinping. Monitored street in May 2023 in Shanghai.

Aly Song / Reuters

It happened again recently. I had invited a Chinese neighbor to dinner after we’d crossed paths a few times. She seemed open-minded, had studied in Canada and London, and worked for an American company in Shenzhen. Like many young Chinese, Mika seemed to be so cosmopolitan that she almost denied her origins and only used her international, self-chosen name in the messenger WeChat.

