Anti-Israel hacker attack on Italian airports: who is behind Mysterious Team Bangladesh

Three attacks. All at the address of Italian airport sites: in Puglia, Calabria and Val d’Aosta. All carried out by a group of Bangladeshi hackers, Mysterious Team. Which acted in a coordinated manner with Ddos-type offensives, making the sites inaccessible. Type of attack on IT systems already known in Italy: an excess of requests to access sites which causes the servers to go offline, putting the site offline.

The shares were claimed around 09.30 this morning on the group’s X channel (formerly Twitter). Just reactivated after a long stop of the platform. The kinetic war between Hamas and Israel has long since moved to cyberspace. Since the beginning of the conflict, the level of cybersecurity attention has been raised. Also in Italy.

According to the Italian Cybersecurity Agency, as always, in these cases, there is an increase in activity also on the web. And the first to manage to hit Italy in some way, even if with limited damage – at least at the time of writing – are the Mysterious team hackers.

Who is behind Mysterious Team Bangladesh

Mysterious Team Bangladesh is a hacktivist collective that first appeared in 2020. But it took them little to gain global attention with a series of attacks that began to gain strength and intensity in 2022. According to a report by Group Ib, Unlike traditional cybercriminals, these hacktivists seek to draw attention to their cause, which may be political, religious, or both.

Cybersecurity Hacker attack on NATO sites, a pro-Russian group claims the offensive by Arcangelo Rociola 13 February 2023

They often target critical infrastructure, telecommunications companies, financial institutions and government organizations, seeking to create disruption rather than negotiate. And in a short time the group has created a decent CV with 750 DDOS attacks and more than 70 defacements (an illicit modification of the home pay) of websites.

Mysterious Team, hackers driven by political and religious motives

According to the report, they mainly attack logistics, government and financial organizations in India and Israel. It is currently believed that the founder of the cybercriminal group is a user of Telegram, a platform where he is quite active. There it goes by the name D4RK_TSN. Other members might include names like NuLz404, Hacktivist Of Garuda, Unknown69 Hacktivist. But these are confirmed rumors supported by Group Ib research, impossible to confirm.

Cybersecurity Hackers take the Atac website offline. Attempted attack also against the postal police of Arcangelo Rociola 26 March 2023

Mysterious Team Bangladesh attacks are mainly driven by religious and political motives. Particularly aggressive were their campaigns against Swedish organizations in response to the Koran burning incident and against Australian organizations due to the use of the Arabic word for “God” in a fashion show in Melbourne, the cybersecurity firm recalls. It is no coincidence that Bangladesh is targeting India and Israel, countries that have established very strong relations over the years.

Share this: Facebook

X

