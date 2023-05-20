Anti-theft protection for bicycles, e-bikes & e-scooters: alarm, GPS tracker & locks

E-bikes are very popular in Germany. According to Statista, sales in Germany reached a new high of almost two million pedelecs in 2020. However, electrically assisted two-wheelers are more expensive than conventional bicycles and are therefore the focus of thieves. This can be seen, among other things, in the increasing amounts of damage suffered by insurers, as the General Association of the German Insurance Industry (GDV) has announced. This makes reliable anti-theft protection for e-bikes particularly important.

E-scooters are also in demand (list of the best), which shows the increased demand in our price comparison. While e-scooters at Tier, Lime and Co. can only be activated via app, inexpensive electric scooters usually do not offer any protection against theft. In this guide, we show ways of protecting a bicycle, e-bike or e-scooter against thieves. These include smart locks with electrical unlocking via Bluetooth, GPS trackers (guides) and mobile alarm systems.

GPS tracker for e-bikes and e-scooters



Theft protection for an e-bike, e-scooter or bicycle does not stop at a lock. As an additional variant, GPS trackers and mobile alarm systems for two-wheelers are available to track down the thief. Ideally, the GPS tracker remains undetectable and well hidden for the bicycle thief, for example as a rear light. We explain more about tracking devices with GPS in our guide Safely found: GPS trackers & air tags for e-bikes, backpacks, dogs & Co.

At the Vodafone Curve Bike Light & GPS Tracker It is a rear light with a built-in GPS tracking device. In addition, a motion sensor is integrated in the light, which warns the bike owner via a smartphone app if someone is taking the bike away. The lamp costs 80 Euro, for the operation a service fee of 3 euros per month is due at Vodafone or 24 euros for two years (2 euros per month). For 100 euros you get the light with a subscription for two years.

For owners of a Brose or Shimano e-bike the GPS tracker Biketrax offers itself Powunity on for close 200 Euro at. Data transfer is free for the first year. The device has a 1000 mAh battery and is installed in the motor housing. When the bike is stationary, the battery should last a good three weeks; when moving, it can be tracked for about 14 hours.

Apple air tags for bikes



Air tags from Apple are a cheap alternative to locating your bike. The small radio transmitters communicate encrypted via Bluetooth with all nearby iPhones. The range is only a few meters, but all devices with iOS locate the air tags, which should make it easier to track them down worldwide. According to Apple, this is completely anonymous.

One of the advantages of the air tags is the low price compared to a real GPS tracker. Thanks to various third-party mounts, they offer a wide range of uses. A SIM card or an additional tariff are not necessary. The downsides include the overall less accurate location. The Airtags are the size of a 2 euro coin. A CR2032 button cell serves as the energy source. According to Apple, this should last for 1 year. The article Apple Airtag in the test shows how air tags perform in practice: The best key finder for iPhone users.

Airtag holders for bicycles or e-bikes only cost a few euros. Airtag solutions in the bicycle bell are practical, such as these Airbell for 20 Euro at Amazon. We also have one Airtag holder in the form of a reflector tried out. This costs just under at Amazon 11 Euro. A Apple Airtag itself costs 31 Euro.

Smart locks with Bluetooth and alarm systems



Combination locks are considered less secure. However, if you lose your key for the bicycle lock, you are faced with the unpleasant situation of having to break into your own bicycle. Technical aids promise a solution here: locks with electronic keys via Bluetooth.

Locks with Bluetooth are opened by users via smartphone as soon as they are near the e-bike or bicycle. This applies to the U-locks of the series Smart X von Abuse to. The spoke lock from Line (Test report), the folding lock Abus Bordo Alarm as well as Bluetooth bike lock from Vgeby (test report) for 52 Euro at Amazon also have an integrated alarm system that emits a shrill sound as soon as someone tries to move the two-wheeler.

works differently Pealock 2. Strictly speaking, it’s not a bicycle lock, just an alarm system. It uses an integrated GPS module for a mobile phone connection via SIM card. Strictly speaking, it’s not a lock, rather you tie the alarm system to the bike with a strap, like you know it from a watch. An integrated motion detector detects when someone is tampering with the bike. Then a shrill alarm sounds.

In addition, Pealock uses the app to notify the user via Bluetooth. If you are outside the Bluetooth range, Pealock switches to GSM mode if you wish and warns the user via SMS. To activate and “lock” the alarm, use the app via Bluetooth or the supplied NFC tag. The Pealock 2 costs at Amazon 229 Euro.

E-scooter: brake disc and handcuff locks



An e-scooter offers significantly fewer options for securely locking it with a bike lock. As a rule, only the rear wheel or the connecting tube between the handlebars and the footboard remains – if available.

A sensible alternative for e-scooters brake disc locks, which are otherwise popular with motorcycles. The way it works is quite simple: the brake disc lock is clamped with a bolt in one of the holes in the brakes on the e-scooter. This prevents the rear wheel from moving freely. Optionally, there is the possibility of additionally fixing a steel cable with the brake disc lock to an area, for example.

Locks for e-scooters Locks for e-scooters

The advantage: the lock is small and compact, which means it can be carried in your pocket. In addition, these locks are affordable and cost just over 10 euros. The disadvantage: Attaching it to the brake disc requires some skill and can hardly be done in dark lighting conditions. In addition, thieves can simply carry the e-scooter away if the vehicle is not also attached to a railing with a cable. The simple locks should also be easy to crack for professionals. At least a brake disc lock prevents someone else from simply driving away with the e-scooter.

An alternative to the brake disc lock on an e-scooter is a handcuff lock – also known as chain lock. As the name suggests, the lock has the shape of a handcuff. Variants with two handcuffs connected by a chain link or versions with a single clasp and cable are common. This is used to attach the e-scooter to a railing over the rear wheel.

The advantages include the easy handling of the handcuff locks, which are small enough to be useful on an e-scooter. They are also lighter and smaller than U-locks. However, most handcuff locks should be easier to pick than a U-lock, for example. Starting at 20 euros, it starts with a simple lock with just one clip – variants with two hinges cost just under 70 euros.

Another handy way to attach an e-scooter is this Tex-Lock. In the variant of a cable lock, a flexible rope is used with which you can “tie” the scooter. To do this, either run the rope through one of the wheels or tie it around the frame part between the footboard and the bar. A padlock with a key is used to fix the rope.

Folding locks: Compact alternative



Folding locks are a practical all-round alternative for e-bikes and bicycles. These are compact and therefore easy to stow away, but offer a higher degree of stability and security than a cable lock. A folding lock consists of several metal rods that are connected with a hinge and unfolded for use. Due to the compact format and the narrow struts, a folding lock is also suitable for securing an e-scooter. When folded, they fit into a narrow bracket that is attached to the e-bike, bicycle or e-scooter.

Particularly noteworthy is the folding lock from M-Wave for 24 Euro. Here the metal struts are bent and wound as chain links on a holder in a circle like a coil. This saves space and allows convenient transport directly on the frame of the e-bike, bicycle or e-scooter.

Cable locks and U-locks



The classic bike locks are cable locks and U-locks. The cable lock is lighter, flexible and not as heavy and bulky as a U-lock. This makes it easier for thieves to break open. A key or a combination of numbers is used to lock it. Small variants with thin cables are also well suited for e-scooters. You can get a simple cable lock with a number combination for as little as 5 euros.

With a U-lock you can play it safe with an e-bike or bicycle. A flex is required to break open this form of bicycle lock. Some models even survive treatment with an angle grinder.

A U-lock is significantly heavier than a cable lock, making it more difficult to transport. Ideally, you use a bracket on the frame to attach the lock to the bicycle, e-bike or e-scooter. This means you don’t have to carry it with you every time. A U-lock from manufacturers such as Abus or Kryptonite is available from just under 50 euros.

Insurance for e-bikes against theft



Another option for personal protection in the event of theft is appropriate e-bike insurance. Depending on the tariff selected, policyholders receive significantly expanded protection in the event of theft, vandalism or wear and tear compared to household contents insurance. An e-bike costs well over 2000 euros on average. Good e-bike insurance tariffs are already available for less than 100 euros a year.

Conclusion



A more expensive e-bike, a bicycle, but also an e-scooter need protection against theft. In principle, all bicycle locks are suitable for an e-bike, but there are some restrictions with an e-scooter due to the design. Brake disc locks and folding locks or handcuff locks are particularly suitable here.