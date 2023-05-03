Anticipation is growing for BlueSky, the social network of the former CEO of Twitter: “Musk has not done well”

Listen to the audio version of the article

He stepped down as Twitter CEO in November 2021, a year before Elon Musk’s reign began. Now Jack Dorsey is back to being talked about for his new creature announced a couple of months ago, BlueSky, an app that is a candidate to oust the very social network of the blue bird now owned by Tesla’s number one. According to Forbes, the application has already been downloaded 375,000 times since its launch at the end of February and is becoming increasingly popular among downloads on Apple’s digital store, with an audience that in the United States includes politicians, journalists, actors and influencers. But there’s more: access to BlueSky is still by invitation, and people on the waiting list would be more than a million and still growing.

The philosophy of the new social network

Dorsey’s idea, who has dedicated himself full time to the new project since leaving Twitter, is to make available to users a solution that responds to the philosophy of “an open standard for social media”. The particularity of BlueSky is in fact that of being a decentralized platform, that is, which does not rely on the servers owned by a single company but exploits a set of federated networks of different users. “We’re building the AT Protocol… “, reads the home page of the site which invites you to register to get the beta version of the app. Dorsey’s goal is to create a new foundation for social networking, one that can offer developers freedom to build (apps) and total independence from platforms, and users the ability to choose their interaction experience and content. In short, a more democratic technology along the lines of the one adopted by Mastodon, another social network that became popular after Musk took over Twitter ownership in October 2022. Dorsey, in this regard, did not fail to sting the South African tycoon, publishing a post on its official profile criticizing its work and the choice to introduce the subscription for the blue ticks on “it hasn’t acted well, the current state of the company is bad”. Words that further fuel the flavor of the challenge

.How does it work

Powering BlueSky is an open source protocol, AT (acronym which stands for Authenticated Transfer) which in fact responds to an already well-structured project launched in 2019, when Dorsey was still the CEO of Twitter. After leaving the company, the project gradually took shape, benefiting from 13 million dollars in funding to ensure independence from its founder’s social network and finding the launch of the app for iOS devices as its first outlet. Its functioning, according to some reviews that have appeared on the Net in recent weeks, would seem in all respects similar to Twitter: that is, users have the possibility to create a 256-character post including photos, share, mute and block accounts and Nonetheless, follow other people and see their updates in the Home Feed. In addition, the app has a “Discover” tab that offers useful suggestions on “who to follow” and a system to view the most recent updates, so as to facilitate the search for people to follow based directly on what they publish rather than than on their account name. Bluesky, malignant someone, is none other than Twitter powered by a new open source protocol: will this quality be enough to make it chirp in the Olympus of social networks?