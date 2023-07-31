Antitrust: “Google accepts commitments with Italy, easier portability”

Listen to the audio version of the article

The investigation launched by the Antitrust on Google for alleged abuse of a dominant position has closed with commitments. This was announced by the Authority in a note in which it underlines how it will now be easier for users to transfer their data present in the ecosystem of the American group to other platforms. The Authority considered the commitments proposed by Google suitable to remove the competition concerns. The group, in fact – explains the Antitrust – presented a package of three commitments, two of which envisage supplementary solutions for Takeout – the service that Google makes available to end users for backing up their data – to facilitate the export of data to third party operators.

More smileys the Takeout

The third commitment offers the possibility to start testing, before the official release, a new solution – currently under development – which will allow the direct portability of data from service to service, for third-party operators authorized by an end user who does so request, in relation to the data provided by the user himself or generated through his activity on the Google online search engine and the YouTube platform. According to the Authority, the commitments presented by Google guarantee an important automation of the procedure available for data export (Takeout). They also improve an interoperability mechanism that makes data available in the Google ecosystem accessible to third-party platforms.

New conditions at the beginning of 2024

Users and third-party operators will be able to make use of this mechanism until the release of a direct portability solution from service to service, which, according to what Google itself has indicated, will take place in the first quarter of 2024. Furthermore, as a result of the commitments, the third-party operators concerned to Google data will be able to start testing the aforementioned direct portability solution with regard to Google Search and YouTube services at least six months in advance of its actual release.