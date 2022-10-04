The maximum fine of over 100 million euros (initially of 134,530,405 euros, then corrected by mistake in 114,681,657 euros) imposed by the Antitrust in November 2021 on Apple and Amazon for an anti-competitive agreement was canceled by the Lazio TAR. The decision is contained in a ruling that brought together in a single decision the reasons for the appeals lodged by Apple Inc., Apple Distribution International Limited, Apple Italia, Amazon Italia Services, Amazon.com inc., Amazon Services Europe, Amazon Europe Core and Amazon Eu.

“This is the sanction that concerned – explains the Tar – a clause of the contract signed between Apple and Amazon in 2018, which had reserved the sale of Apple / Beats products (Apple products), through the marketplace, of Amazon to the so-called Apple Premium Resellers (the category of resellers who, within the Apple distribution system, meet the highest standards of quality and investments) “.

According to the judges, “from the examination of the unfolding of the facts it is clear that the Agcm could have acquired all the information necessary to outline the basic elements of the offense and, therefore, decide whether or not to start the subsequent investigation phase in a period of a much shorter time than that actually elapsed, during which no activities appear to have been carried out. This circumstance is in contrast with compliance with the principles of good performance and efficiency of administrative action, in the light of the jurisprudential guidelines referred to above “.

Here is the comment from Amazon: “We welcome the decision of the TAR. Our business model across Europe is built on the success of small and medium-sized businesses and we will continue to work hard to deliver a broad selection of Apple products, the quality of service and convenience that our customers love. “