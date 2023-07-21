Ants in the lawn: With these tips you can get rid of the pests

PR/Business Insider

Ants are useful insects: not only do they aerate the soil and fertilize it with their excrement, they also keep the garden clean by removing pest larvae or dead animals.

However, too many ants in the lawn can be annoying, as their nests create small mounds of sand everywhere. Sometimes they even settle in plant pots.

But there are a few tips on how to get rid of the creepy crawlies without using chemicals: For example, regular watering with the help of irrigation systems helps.*

Ants are useful animals: They use their burrow systems to loosen, mix and aerate the soil, which allows plants to grow better, and they also keep the garden clean by feeding on dead animals or pest larvae. But the insects often settle in places where you don’t necessarily want them. Ants in the lawn are not particularly popular. Because there are small sand hills in many places, which at least disturbs the aesthetics. Sometimes it also happens that the small creepy-crawlies spread out in plant pots of flowers or vegetables, which is not necessarily conducive to their growth. Here you can find out what you can do to get rid of the little pests without swinging the chemical club.

Fight or drive away ants in the lawn? These tips can help

Although ants are something of nature’s health police, having ants in your lawn can be quite a nuisance at times. If the insects have spread to you in large numbers too, the following tips can help to curb the spread. Since these are beneficial insects, you should rather focus on driving them away instead of radically fighting them with chemicals.

Water lawns and potted plants adequately

Ants need a dry environment for their nesting site. Conversely, if you keep your lawn and potted plants moist and water them regularly, sooner or later the insects will look for another place to build their nests. Automatic irrigation systems, which you can use to create schedules, can definitely help here. Tink, for example, is currently running the Summer Sale*, which also includes a watering computer from Eve Aqua for EUR 109.95.* But Gardena* also has various gadgets for automatically watering plants and lawns.

Mow the lawn regularly

Consistent lawn care also helps to drive away ants: In addition to watering, regular lawn mowing and leveling of the anthills are also part of this. As a push mower owner, that means you should mow once a week. Robotic lawnmowers* take some of the work off your hands here, as they trim the lawn every two to three days anyway.

Deter ants with smells

Ants can also be repelled with the help of smells. The crawling animals do not like essential oils, which are found in thyme or lavender, for example. Vinegar and lemon also have an effect. If ants are to be kept away from the greenhouse, you can use natural home remedies and build scent barriers accordingly. Alternatively, the substances can be distributed directly to the nests and ant trails. The following substances can also help:

Marjoram Eucalyptus Anise Sage Cinnamon Cloves Lemon peel Chili powder

Control aphids

Despite their good reputation, ants still have one big vice: They “protect” aphids from predators such as ladybirds, lacewings or parasitic wasps so that they can harvest their excretions (honeydew) themselves. In the presence of the ants, the pests can attack vegetables, for example. And: Garden ants sometimes even resettle the pests on other plants that are closer to their nest. You should therefore curb aphids in your garden. Home remedies can also help here:

Spray infested plants with a mixture of water (500 milliliters) with detergent (five milliliters) Use a mixture of water and milk for spraying (0.5 liters of water, 250 milliliters of milk) Nettle broth (soak two hands of fresh leaves in one liter of water for two days) Black tea (two tea bags in one liter of water, leave to steep for 20 minutes) Stick a peeled clove of garlic close to the stem of the affected plant in the soil

relocate ant nests

Last but not least, as a particularly gentle method, you can try relocating the ants’ nest. To do this, fill a clay flower pot with wood shavings, straw or dry grass and some jam and place it upside down directly above the nest. The insects should have colonized the clay pot in a few days. Then lift it up with a shovel and put it down at a more suitable place in the garden with sufficient distance.

