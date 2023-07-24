Home » AnTuTu Launches Public Beta of AnTuTu Car Version to Test and Evaluate Hardware Performance of Smart Cockpits
Technology

AnTuTu Launches Public Beta of AnTuTu Car Version to Test and Evaluate Hardware Performance of Smart Cockpits

by admin
AnTuTu Launches Public Beta of AnTuTu Car Version to Test and Evaluate Hardware Performance of Smart Cockpits

AnTuTu Launches Public Beta of Car Version for Hardware Performance Testing

Shanghai, China – AnTuTu, the popular benchmarking platform, has recently announced the launch of the public beta for its AnTuTu car version. This new iteration aims to test the hardware performance of smart cockpits, providing users with objective reference data to better understand their car’s hardware parameters.

With the rapid development of automobile electrification, the evolution of the cockpit design, and the increasing similarity to early smartphones, AnTuTu recognized the need for a dedicated car version. The incorporation of large central control screens, narrow bezels, multiple speakers, and high-performance processors necessitates a comprehensive evaluation system. Additionally, as most car systems are based on the Android framework, AnTuTu aims to assess screen resolution, overall performance rating, and more, bringing valuable data for reference.

Key features of the current AnTuTu car version include performance evaluation, concise and intuitive evaluation data, and comprehensive device parameters. The performance evaluation provides an in-depth analysis of the car’s processor, graphics performance, storage speed, and multitasking capabilities, presenting a realistic performance level. After the test is completed, a clear and summarized result report is generated, displaying various performance data and scores, enabling car owners to easily understand their vehicle’s capabilities. The device parameters feature accurately presents details such as the screen specifications, storage capacity, processor information, and system data.

However, AnTuTu officials underline a crucial point for users interested in installing and testing the system. Due to the closed nature of most car systems, rooting the system is necessary to perform the tests. This requirement demands caution as rooting a car system is more intricate and may complicate after-sales service. AnTuTu advises users to possess the necessary expertise to operate the system and emphasizes that the car machine is not as mature as a mobile phone.

See also  Marantz Announces New "Cinema Series" AV Amplifier Series

The public beta version of AnTuTu car version is now available for download. Users who are not scared off by the potential challenges and interested in exploring the performance of their cars can try out the newly released software.

About AnTuTu:
AnTuTu is a widely recognized benchmark platform known for testing and evaluating the performance capabilities of mobile devices. With the introduction of the car version, AnTuTu aims to apply its expertise in hardware performance evaluation to the automotive industry, guiding car owners in understanding their vehicles’ capabilities better.

You may also like

Hollywood Writers and Actors Strike Could Boost Canadian...

Fabio Santini appointed CEO of Hevolus

speakers with spatial sound…

AI in medicine collides with race bias

PMI consultancy, the value of a digitized accountant

What was the maximum temperature reached on Earth?...

VIP code, prizes, coupons and more

Current NASA missions 2023: All details and background...

Amsterdam bans cruise ships from the city center

Hologic at the 42nd Annual Congress of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy