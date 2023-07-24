AnTuTu Launches Public Beta of AnTuTu Car Version to Test and Evaluate Hardware Performance of Smart Cockpits

AnTuTu Launches Public Beta of Car Version for Hardware Performance Testing

Shanghai, China – AnTuTu, the popular benchmarking platform, has recently announced the launch of the public beta for its AnTuTu car version. This new iteration aims to test the hardware performance of smart cockpits, providing users with objective reference data to better understand their car’s hardware parameters.

With the rapid development of automobile electrification, the evolution of the cockpit design, and the increasing similarity to early smartphones, AnTuTu recognized the need for a dedicated car version. The incorporation of large central control screens, narrow bezels, multiple speakers, and high-performance processors necessitates a comprehensive evaluation system. Additionally, as most car systems are based on the Android framework, AnTuTu aims to assess screen resolution, overall performance rating, and more, bringing valuable data for reference.

Key features of the current AnTuTu car version include performance evaluation, concise and intuitive evaluation data, and comprehensive device parameters. The performance evaluation provides an in-depth analysis of the car’s processor, graphics performance, storage speed, and multitasking capabilities, presenting a realistic performance level. After the test is completed, a clear and summarized result report is generated, displaying various performance data and scores, enabling car owners to easily understand their vehicle’s capabilities. The device parameters feature accurately presents details such as the screen specifications, storage capacity, processor information, and system data.

However, AnTuTu officials underline a crucial point for users interested in installing and testing the system. Due to the closed nature of most car systems, rooting the system is necessary to perform the tests. This requirement demands caution as rooting a car system is more intricate and may complicate after-sales service. AnTuTu advises users to possess the necessary expertise to operate the system and emphasizes that the car machine is not as mature as a mobile phone.

The public beta version of AnTuTu car version is now available for download. Users who are not scared off by the potential challenges and interested in exploring the performance of their cars can try out the newly released software.

About AnTuTu:

AnTuTu is a widely recognized benchmark platform known for testing and evaluating the performance capabilities of mobile devices. With the introduction of the car version, AnTuTu aims to apply its expertise in hardware performance evaluation to the automotive industry, guiding car owners in understanding their vehicles’ capabilities better.

