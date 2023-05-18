Any part can be replaced!Microsoft’s modular MR device patent exposure | TechNews Technology New Report

Microsoft (Microsoft) recently obtained a new patent for AR/VR equipment, which explores how to modularize such equipment so that users can achieve more personalized needs. And the patent document also revealed that Microsoft is now developing at least one VR or MR device.

The patent title is “MODULAR HEAD-MOUNTED DEVICE” (MODULAR HEAD-MOUNTED DEVICE), and the document discusses that although VR technology is still being upgraded, the device is still subject to problems that have existed since its creation. Looking at all the AR and VR devices on the market, none of them provide user-customizable modular models to meet the needs of all users. On the contrary, the existing equipment is a bulky and immutable machine, and Microsoft’s new patent is to improve the existing problems.

Microsoft also discloses various technologies and systems in patent documents, providing modular design for XR and other head-mounted devices, making this type of equipment interchangeable and flexible, allowing the equipment to more easily adapt to the various needs of users .

The device structure in the patent also explains how Microsoft has given this type of device a rigid frame with interchangeable functions, and each user can easily replace the device module; the sensors and displays in the device are modular. Designed so that any user can easily install these mods anytime anywhere without encountering issues due to replacement. The patent applies to devices such as headbands, VR displays, eyeglass frames, helmets, and more.

The patent document shows that the modular VR device can realize the independent design of the system, allowing gamers to mix and match different modules with other users.

(Source of the first image: WIPO)