With less than a week until the premiere of Illumination and Nintendo’s highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. movie, it’s no secret that Anya Taylor-Joy, one of Hollywood’s newest stars, is voicing the princess. In an interview with Total Film, the actress spoke about how she prepared for the role and how she met with the crew to discuss how best to reinvent and redefine the princess as a more modern female character.

“From the moment the creator and I first met, I was impressed and excited by the fact that there was a consensus on who this new era should be,”

Taylor-Joy also described how her new princess will be a representative of female leadership and a role model for young people.

“When I first saw this movie, I was so excited and moved, and now it’s someone that kids can be a role model for, and that’s female leadership. That’s how we show female leadership. I’m just for So proud to be a part of it.

Really, really inspired. So I’m really proud to be a part of that, I’m proud to be…Peach is a powerful woman.

However, she also promises that the movie’s princess will stay true to her roots, even if she will be fundamentally different and more driven in some ways. If you want to hear the interview in its entirety, it can be done here.

Do you think it’s a good thing that Peaches seems to have reinvented herself and become more independent?

