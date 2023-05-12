Anycubic Vyper in the test: reference printer now for 278 euros

This test is again about a classic filament 3D printer.

Furnishing



At first glance, the Vyper is in a similar class to Creality’s Ender 3 (test report), which has been available for years, and countless other 3D printers. The structure with a print bed that moves on the y-axis and a print head that moves on the x- and z-axis, the so-called bed pusher design, is tried and tested, but not very innovative. The same applies to the Bowden extruder, which is widespread but more difficult to handle than a direct extruder. One advantage of this design is the relatively compact overall size. With its installation space of 245 x 245 x 260 mm (L/W/H), the Vyper has a machine size of 508 x 457 x 516 mm (L/W/H).

The manufacturer specifies the best possible print resolution with the 0.4 mm nozzle included in the scope of delivery as 0.1 mm. This is good but not uncommon, as is the filament sensor installed. The print bed is heated and allows temperatures of up to 110 °C. According to Anycubic, the maximum hotend temperature of 260 °C allows the processing of PLA, TPU, ABS, PETG or wood filament. This is also standard; but we are initially critical of the flexible TPU in particular. The rubber-like material is difficult to process, especially with a Bowden extruder. As a rule, it can only actually be processed after tuning measures and with very precisely adjusted settings. Printers with a direct extruder are usually much better suited here.

The Vyper is operated either directly on the PC or using the 4.3-inch touchscreen and a micro SD. Otherwise, Anycubic lists a few things that sound like marketing at first. For example, the z-axis is moved using two motors for better stability. Nice, but also normal standard. We also pay little attention to the dual component fan on the print head, the dual-tooth extruder and the quiet stepper motor drivers. Here it must be shown in practice whether the overall concept works.

Now we come to some details of the printer, which we feel are much more important from our own experience. There are, for example, the factory-fitted belt tensioners, which can be used to conveniently and precisely adjust the drive belts. This is not necessary, however, as the belts are all properly pretensioned. Or the magnetic metal print pad, which greatly simplifies the release of finished prints. The small drawer for the included tools is another noteworthy and practical detail.

Even if this anticipates the practical part: We really like the clear menu navigation and the very clear graphic surface of the touchscreen; someone thought about it here. However, we find the fact that we don’t find any possibilities for leveling the print bed with the Vyper even more exciting. The height of the heating bed can usually be adjusted with three or four screws in order to align it straight. There is no such device here. In any case, we’re really excited about the auto-leveling – one that apparently actually deserves the name. All previous solutions were ultimately semi-automatic, in which the printer only checks the distances between the nozzle and the print bed at several points and then makes them available as a guideline for manual adjustment. With the Vyper, automatic means that the user does not actually have to set anything else manually. More on this under the item Commissioning.

Construction



The Vyper arrives at the customer neatly packaged and well padded. Inside, however, there are not umpteen individual parts, such as the Tronxy X5SA Pro (test report), but a largely pre-assembled printer. It takes one person about 5 minutes to assemble – and that’s no exaggeration. A detailed series of pictures for the construction does not exist this time. Instead, we present a few detailed shots of the printer.

Ultimately, only the frame for the z and x axes is screwed to the bottom of the printer with a total of four screws. Now there are two more screws to fasten the touch screen. Then the two parts of the filament holder are pushed into each other and hung on the side of the printer. Finally, a handful of cables are plugged in, done. We recently had such an uncomplicated and quick setup with the Anet ET5 Pro (test report). It’s nice when you can start printing directly instead of spending hours screwing and frustrating yourself with bad assembly instructions.

Installation



After assembly, we plug in the Vyper and turn it on. Thanks to the clear display and the successful menu navigation, we can start loading the PLA filament directly after a short warm-up phase.

As a rule, the print bed is aligned before the first print and then the distance between the nozzle and the printing plate is adjusted. Things are different with the Anycubic Vyper. On command, the print head measures the distance to the magnetic metal print pad at a total of 16 points and then corrects the deviation using software. We had asked for technical details, but so far we have not received any further information about the exact functionality. In fact, in practice we could easily print with layer heights between 0.1 and 0.3 mm without any adhesion problems or elephant’s feet. On the contrary: The adhesion is always reliable in the test run and the first layer, the first layer for a successful printing process, looks excellent.

We can confirm the motors and drivers advertised as quiet by the manufacturer. At least up to a certain speed, hardly anything can be heard from this. Unfortunately, this does not apply to the fans installed in the print head, housing and power supply. These can be heard clearly and still offer room for improvement. Although we have had much louder and more unpleasant fan noise with FDM printers, we would still be reluctant to work right next to it. Set up in the adjoining room, the printer can no longer be heard when the door is closed.

print quality



For our test objects, we use the printer profiles supplied by Anycubic on a memory card for the free Cura slicing software. The profile for PLA is set to a layer height of 0.1 mm and delivers high quality in the first practical tests. The support structure of the prints can be removed easily and without much effort. The Vyper even spits out larger objects, for which we increase the layer thickness to 0.2 to 0.3 mm, without hesitation and without errors. Thanks to the flexible pressure pad, the finished components can be released easily and without any effort. For two prints with PETG we only adjust the print temperature and get very decent results. At this point we’ve successfully completed over a dozen prints – with no issues or intermittent auto-leveling.

Now it’s time for our test with flexible filament, TPU. This is where the problems of most Bowden printers start when loading the filament. Unlike the Vyper. The printer not only draws in the filament cleanly, the actual printing process also runs without any problems with the finished Cura profile. The print quality is pleasingly good for standard settings. Even the stringing, which is particularly problematic with TPU, occurs only minimally. Only the settings for the support structure should be optimized, because the support material and the model are very closely related. Overall, we’re still excited. We have never printed TPU so easily and without any tuning. However, removing the finished TPU models from the printing platform requires some dexterity. The flexible print run doesn’t help here either. After all, the metal surface is significantly more resistant than simple plastic pads and does not scratch when the prints are removed with a spatula.

In the test, the Vyper turns out to be a real workhorse. Within a week we only adjusted the printer once via auto-leveling, carried it around several times and changed the filament, printed a good 20 objects (printing time between 1.5 and 11.5 hours) and didn’t have a single problem. On the contrary, the print quality is really good from our point of view, even though we haven’t made any optimizations to the slicing settings so far. In a good 10 years we have not had such a reliable and uncomplicated printer in our hands. Anyone who buys the Vyper can therefore concentrate on their 3D prints instead of having to deal with the printer. That’s the way it has to be!

Preis



The Vyper is currently available in the Anycubic online store and on its Ebay offshoot, among others. The manufacturer sold the first 3000 pieces in 2021 at a special price of 255 euros – a more than reasonable price from our point of view.

Those who are interested in Vyper or the Kobra series can currently save a lot. In the Anycubic online shop there are always offers with big discounts. The Vyper currently costs 278 euros there with a code ANY21the small Kobra only 299 euros, the Kobra Plus 489 euros and the Kobra Max 478 euros with code ANY21! The manufacturer’s resin printers (theme world) are also currently available at a reduced price.

Conclusion



The Anycubic Vyper totally surprised and delighted us. There is still room for improvement, for example with the loud fans, but overall the printer is fully convincing in the test. In addition to the simple structure, the auto-leveling function never seen before in cheap printers and the great print quality, even with flexible filament, the pleasingly fair price is also convincing.