Anyone can do tourist hotspots.

To be honest, when you are in a new city, you usually find your way along the usual tourist hotspots. You rarely see special highlights that make up this city, such as small museums, special events, funky pubs, niche events or original shops. You are where everyone is and you eat where everyone else is eating. Immersing yourself in the real life of a city is not that easy. Because if you want to explore a city according to your interests, you spend hours on the net.

Nico Laux and Philipp Gemmeke go with their AI travel guide Glotting new ways: You simply enter your interests and wishes in a web app and you get a daily schedule that is tailored to you. It doesn’t matter whether you want to watch something, eat, exercise or shop. The app is currently being tested in the Karlsruhe pilot region. Other cities will follow. The city of Karlsruhe is already on board with Karlsruhe Tourismus GmbH.

Ariane Lindemann in conversation with Nico Laux and Philipp Gemmeke.

I have tomorrow off and want to go to Freiburg … but I already know the Münster.

A case for Glotting. In order to get to know Freiburg from a different side that is more tailored to your interests, you usually have to invest quite a lot of time and sift through the various offers on the web. In Google, you are primarily shown the usual tourist destinations and you only see what everyone else sees.

How does glotting help me to experience a city authentically?

For a visit away from the mainstream, we will create a daily schedule tailored to you. All you have to do is enter your desired destination, travel time, personal preferences, number of people, budget and what you would like to experience – culture, sport, food… – into the web app. A few clicks, no long internet research.

Karlsruhers will soon have the pleasure …

We decided on a pilot project here in Karlsruhe because we are from Karlsruhe and know the city inside out. If you google Karlsruhe, the first thing that comes up is of course the castle, the natural history museum, ZKM etc., but we’re going to be much more local and go more in-depth. We have smaller exhibitions, events, restaurants that would take a lot more time to google to find out.

Did you create the data basis for this here in Karlsruhe?

Yes, we’ve come a long way here. We took on quite a lot of partners, but we also consciously renounced many. So we replace well-known chains like Starbucks with “espresso stazione”, McDonalds with “Deli Burger” or Primark with “UNIKAT”. Because we want to show small local businesses and institutions that really make up life in Karlsruhe.

How do you get the data?

Our algorithm uses a wide variety of data sources, most of which runs via web crawling. On the other hand, we also use regional or local geo-information, such as weather data, to make appropriate offers. If we know that it will rain on Saturday, then we would rather not suggest a Turmberg walk, but rather a visit to a museum.

The city of Karlsruhe is already a cooperation partner?

Yes, we just signed the cooperation agreement. The people from Karlsruhe Tourismus GmbH were absolutely thrilled. Incidentally, the contact came from the CyberLab. That was one of the reasons why we chose the CyberLab Accelerator. We saw the great potential of the network. Without such a reference, we certainly wouldn’t have gotten our foot in the door so quickly.

When can you use Glotting in Karlsruhe?

We aim to go live with the final version this spring. But we need an IOS or Android app and here’s the question: do we wait until we have funds for it or do we go live to collect feedback…?

The big problem is often how to finance the app. It shouldn’t cost the user anything.

After the product training session in the CyberLab Accelerator, we thought about whether we had set the right focus. This session was really, really helpful because our perspective was sharpened again. The people at CyberLab said in no uncertain terms: What is someone willing to pay for? You don’t find an investor if you have a nice website, but they want to get their money back or increase it, that’s what it’s all about. This learning was extremely important for us.

To keep the app free, you need other partners…

Of course, our goal is also to get in touch with the partners that we have created in the system, such as the ZKM or smaller bars and restaurants, the Schauburg, the Tollhaus and Co. and win them over as partners. You then have the opportunity to position yourself better via a contribution and to use additional functions. Ultimately, the platform should be supported by the partners and cities.

So more cities will follow…

What we are programming now, once it is in place, it can easily be extended to other cities in order to scale it.

Theoretically also worldwide?

Absolutely. If it works in one city, it can be adapted for any other city, whether in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania or in Australia.

Glotting was originally intended as a social media travel portal. Nico, you had the idea on a trip to Canada…

Yes, on a trip to Canada I noticed that there is a lack of opportunities to network with other people. I traveled a lot by car. You come to a new city, you don’t know anyone here, you don’t have much time, you google it, look at one or the other, you fall into bed in the evening and that’s it. That’s why the original idea was that Glotting is a travel portal, a social media travel portal so to speak, where people can network to do something together or go somewhere together.

Great idea. But?

That was back in 2017. We already had a website and a few registrations. But it was raised a bit oversized because we thought we could roll that out globally. That was madness, of course. The idea was good, but getting the amount of data so that it really offers added value, we overestimated ourselves “minimally”.

The whole thing then fell asleep a bit in terms of development. In 2020 we took up the idea again and thought about how we could think of the business model on a smaller scale. The question now was: What can we do that has added value and that we can also do with our manpower? That’s why we developed Glotting, an app that uses AI and an algorithm to create a daily schedule for the user.

So why didn’t you just break the first idea down to the region?

We have, there are still those Local Activities, where you look for other people to do something together. We’ll integrate that into the daily planner later. So you can say: I’m new in town, I don’t know what to do, or I’m here for two days and want to do something but don’t know anyone. Then I just create an activity and ask who would like to do something tonight. You can then network directly via the guide and daily planner and also get in touch with locals. But we’re putting that on the back burner for the time being because we don’t have the human resources for it at the moment.