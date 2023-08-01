Anyone who is inactive for too long can lose their WhatsApp account

By Laura Pomer | Aug 01, 2023 3:52 p.m

Did you know that WhatsApp shuts down accounts if they’ve been inactive for a period of time? It says so in the guidelines of the messenger service. TECHBOOK has read the whole thing. Find out more about the justification for the measure below – and how long you can stay away from WhatsApp “with impunity”.

Being constantly available is not good. Some people are aware of this – and react by setting up quiet times on their smartphones, for example. Others, on the other hand, try to at least use social media apps less in between; there commonly takes place some interaction. However, one should not stay away from the messenger service WhatsApp for too long. Because being inactive for a certain period of time can lead to the deletion of the account – in case of doubt, all chat histories would be lost.

Inactive on WhatsApp? Then there is a threat of account deletion

According to the messenger service’s policy, it’s common for WhatsApp to delete accounts due to inactivity. The topics of user security and data protection are given as an explanation for this. It is also about “limiting data retention”. After all, storing billions of WhatsApp messages permanently costs resources.

The service therefore interprets a longer period of non-use as meaning that the owner of the account no longer wants to use it. After a specified period, the user account will be deleted unannounced.

When does WhatAapp mean “inactive”?

For WhatsApp, an account is inactive if it has not been connected to the internet for a certain period of time. It doesn’t matter whether the app is still installed or not. Likewise, someone who z. B. has looked through old messages or sent photos in offline mode, is still inactive.

But don’t worry: there’s no risk of you not wanting to use WhatsApp for a few days, i.e. being inactive, and then surprisingly not being able to log in with your account. Because it takes a while for WhatsApp to react accordingly – 120 days to be precise. And it is unlikely that someone will not use the messaging service for about four months for no reason and then want to call it up again out of nowhere.

It is advisable to store meaningful content on the device just in case. These remain there as long as you do not delete the app. “If a user signs up for WhatsApp again on the same device, their saved content will reappear,” the publication reads.

