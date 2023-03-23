WhatsApp has its origins in smartphones. In the meantime, however, the popular messenger is at home everywhere – even on Windows PCs. The WhatsApp developers also know this and have now given the Windows app a long-awaited update. In addition to an improved call function, this brings one thing above all: more speed.

Whether you love WhatsApp or hate it, you can hardly avoid Messenger in Germany. Most Germans use WhatsApp to keep in touch with friends and families. Success is also based on availability: WhatsApp is available on almost all relevant platforms. Especially for the Windows-App became one now big update announced.

WhatsApp: Windows app loads faster and increases the number of participants in calls

Perhaps the most important innovation for Windows users is the performance increase that WhatsApp promises for its Windows app. The App should now load faster, so the messenger in the announcement (source: WhatsApp). WhatsApp thus eliminates a major criticism of the Windows app, which often felt sluggish and could not keep up with the fast-paced apps on Android and iOS.

In addition, WhatsApp has also put its hands on the call function in the new Windows app. The maximal Increased the number of participants in group video calls to 8 people, and to 32 in audio calls. But that’s not all: “We would like to increase these limits even further in the future.” WhatsApp did not reveal when the next increase in the number of participants would take place. The Windows app for WhatsApp can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store.

