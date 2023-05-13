Aounuma and Fujibayashi, interview with the authors of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In these hours the world of video games has stopped even for a second to admire the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom sequel to Breath of the Wild that expands on what was beautiful seen in the previous chapter, giving the player a huge world to explore and all the tools necessary to go on an adventure.

Tears of the Kingdom is the twenty-fifth game to which he has contributed Eiji Aounuma, who has held the reins of the saga since 1998, the year in which he assumed the position of director and graphic designer of Ocarina of Time, obviously under the watchful eye of Shigeru Mijamoto. There is beside him Hidemaro Fujibayashiwho instead has been working on Zelda since 2001. An artistic partnership that over the years has experimented, innovated, reinvented a bit of everything.







“We are often asked what makes Zelda so, but I don’t think there is a correct or easy answer – explains Aounuma – what I know is that we try to achieve things that other games have not achieved. This does not mean that we go to see everything that is lacking in other titles, is more about realizing ideas that we carry within us from an early age, from the games that accompanied our childhood”.

Tears of Kingdom is a game that gives plenty of room for creation, to the interpretation of the scenario according to the means available to the player, but also a title full of pathos and exciting stories. “I think the central theme of the game is “joining hands”, therefore connection, helping, elevating each other”.

And helping out also means trusting and Tears of the Kingdom trusts players a lot. Instead of trying to force the story or lock the player in fake corridors full of pre-packaged narrative turns, here we are faced not only with the total freedom to explorebut to a series of tools in which we will decide how to combine each element.







“We wanted from the outset that people could explore the game and make what they came up with, it’s not so much a question of trusting the player, but to encourage them to look for solutions, to explore and have fun with total freedom,” continues Aounuma.

The symbol of this freedom, but also of Nintendo’s ability to always treasure its history and past is theUltramano, a tool with which the player can combine various elements to make all kinds of tools, from floating platforms to a raft, through monorails, gliders and even self-propelled vehicles. But the name Ultramano is also a tribute to the Ultra Hand, a toy invented by Gunpei Yokoi, father of the Game Boy and the d-pad, in 1966 which was fundamental in saving the company from a series of financial difficulties.

“I chose the name Ultramano – declares Fujibayashi – usually Miyamoto asks us to find names that are not too absurd but not too epic and it seemed perfect for this very reason, because it is a name that is part of our history”.







“The Ultrahand is in fact one of the development tools that we used in Breath of The Wild and with which we combined some elements of the environment – continues Aounuma – it was a way to experiment, combine gears together as if they were wheels, attach tables of wood and then plant a bomb on it and blow everything up to see what happens. The ideas for Tears of Kingdom start there, from everything that was left out of the development of Breath of the Wild and from the desire to give our tools to the players” .

“Another power that I love very much is Ascend – explains Aounuma and I think it’s my favorite, because it solves a problem and encourages exploration. Exploring the caves in the game was a problem for me, as I wanted a tool to quickly get back to the entrance. With the introduction of Ascend, which allows you to pierce the wall vertically and pop over the caves, I’m much more encouraged to explore, because I know I can get out easily right away, and there’s also the thrill and surprise of understanding where will i go out! Given the verticality of the game it seemed like a great idea. And now that I think about it, this power was also born to make life more comfortable for developers to explore the game when we were still working on it”.







A doubt that may arise when seeing the offer, the freedom and the many challenges of Tears of Kingdom concerns its actual accessibility. Sometimes total freedom can be frightening and, paradoxically, be a brake. A bit like when we get stuck in front of the blank page.

“In this game there is no right answer – concludes Aounuma – I think that offering a solution and the tools to get there would have been trivial. The goal is to try to solve the challenges in multiple ways, to experiment. The challenges we propose are not insurmountable, but designed to stimulate this sense of freedom. We hope that players follow us and enjoy trying more solutions. That said, obviously the game has a progressive path, not to create a sense of overwhelm. What I can recommend to players is just explore, look around, believe in your abilities, don’t rush too much”.