Apache Cassandra: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in Apache Cassandra. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Apache Cassandra on May 30th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product Apache Cassandra are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: OSS-Security Mailing Liste (Stand: 29.05.2023).

Security advisory for Apache Cassandra – Risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

Apache Cassandra Bug: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

Cassandra is a simple, distributed database management system for very large structured databases.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit a vulnerability in Apache Cassandra to increase his privileges.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial number CVE-2023-30601.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Apache Cassandra < 4.0.10 (cpe:/a:apache:cassandra)

Apache Cassandra < 4.1.2 (cpe:/a:apache:cassandra)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

OSS-Security Mailing List vom 2023-05-29 (30.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://seclists.org/oss-sec/2023/q2/201

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Apache Cassandra. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/30/2023 – Initial version

