Apache Ivy: Warning of a new IT vulnerability

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Apache Ivy. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Apache Ivy on August 21, 2023. The operating systems Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product Apache Ivy are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Apache Security Notification (Stand: 20.08.2023).

Security advisory for Apache Ivy – Risk: medium

Risk level: 2 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

Apache Ivy Bug: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

Apache Ivy is a software development dependency management tool. It is a sub-project of Apache Ant.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit a vulnerability in Apache Ivy to disclose information.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2022-46751 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Apache Ivy < 2.5.2 (cpe:/a:apache:ivy)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Apache Security Notification vom 2023-08-20 (21.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Apache Ivy. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

08/21/2023 – Initial version

