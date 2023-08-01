Apache Nifi at risk: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows code execution

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been identified for Apache Nifi. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Apache Nifi on July 31, 2023. The operating systems Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product Apache Nifi are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Apache Security Notification (Status: 07/30/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security advisory for Apache Nifi – risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.8.

Apache Nifi Bug: Vulnerability allows code execution

Apache Nifi is a data processing and distribution system. It supports scalable directed graphs of data routing, transformation, and system arbitration logic.

A local attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Apache Nifi to execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2023-36542.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Apache Nifi < 1.23.0 (cpe:/a:apache:nifi)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Apache Security Notification vom 2023-07-30 (31.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Github Security Notification vom 2023-07-30 (31.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Apache Nifi. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/31/2023 – Initial version

