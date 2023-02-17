Some former developers from Respawn Entertainment have formed a new studio called Wildlight Entertainment.

Those who left Respawn to help form Wildlight included Chad Grenier, former game director of Apex Legends. Grenier also has extensive experience with both Titanfall games, having even been involved in Modern Warfare before Respawn split from Infinity Ward.

Mohammad Alavi, who is said to be working on the abandoned Titanfall 3 campaign, is also now part of Wildlight after leaving Respawn last year. Wildlight Entertainment‘s first game will be a shooter based on the new IP.

We don’t get much more information than this, but fromon the company’s websitethe team at Wildlight seemed pretty excited to show off what they’ve been working on.“We are a new, well-funded entertainment studio focused on creating big, bold, original game worlds of epic quality and scale,”A statement on the website said.

While shooters are certainly a saturated market, the team at Wildlight have demonstrated a wealth of experience, but we can’t help but be a little excited to see what they’ve got cooking up there.