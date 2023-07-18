Home » Apex Legends Global Series Year 3 Championship to Take Place in Birmingham with $2 Million Prize Pool
Apex Legends Global Series Year 3 Championship to Take Place in Birmingham with $2 Million Prize Pool

Respawn Entertainment has delighted fans with the announcement of the highly-anticipated Apex Legends Global Series Year 3 Championship. Set to be held in Birmingham, England, this mega-tournament brings with it a staggering $2 million prize pool, making it one of the most highly regarded esports events of the year.

Taking place from September 6 to 10, the prestigious championship will see the world‘s top 40 teams battle it out for glory at the Resorts World Arena. Respawn Entertainment carefully selected this venue to accommodate the biggest names in Apex Legends and ensure a world-class gaming experience.

The format of the competition promises to be a thrilling five-day showcase of multiplayer action. With an unprecedented level of talent gathering in a single location, spectators and fans alike can expect intense battles and jaw-dropping displays of skill from the best players in the world. Esports enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing the apex of Apex Legends during this exhilarating event.

Adding to the excitement, the Apex Legends Global Series Year 3 Championship will coincide with the Insomnia Gaming Festival. This collaboration is set to bring about a host of exciting crossover surprises. Fans can anticipate a mesmerizing blend of their favorite worlds, with Respawn Entertainment promising several exciting collaborations that will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Tickets for this unforgettable gaming event will be available for purchase starting Friday, July 21. Apex Legends enthusiasts are encouraged to act promptly, as these tickets are expected to sell out rapidly due to the massive popularity of the game and the immense anticipation surrounding the championship.

Make sure to mark your calendars for this action-packed event, which promises a spectacular display of skill, competition, and the sheer excitement that Apex Legends has become known for. The Apex Legends Global Series Year 3 Championship in Birmingham is set to be an experience like no other in the world of esports.

