“Apex Legends” large-scale update “Arsenal” announced the real machine game video “Ballistic” reappears “Apex Legends” – Bahamut

The hero shooting game “Apex Heroes (Apex Legends)” (PC / PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Switch) operated by EA Electronic Arts and Respawn has announced that it will be released on May 9. The large-scale update “Apex Heroes: Arsenal (Arsenal)” introduces the new hero “Ballistic” and other content introduction information and actual gameplay videos for players’ reference.

New Hero “Ballistic”

Ballistic, whose real name is Augustus Montgomery Brinkman, was once the strongest fighter in Thunder Ring, but after a tragic loss of a loved one, Augustus retired and isolated from the world. For nearly twenty years, he has been missing. However, when his son qualifies for the dangerous Apex competition, Augustus approaches the organization and offers himself. He came back out of the rivers and lakes, preparing to teach young people what it means to “respect the elderly and respect the virtuous”. With decades of experience in the Ballistic Squad, his arsenal is a force to be reckoned with. He thought he had mastered all the tricks necessary to teach his enemies a lesson.





“World’s Edge” in Healing

Time heals all wounds. On the familiar map “World‘s Edge”, the magma has risen and cooled, and construction workers have also carried out a lot of repairs. With the weather gauges added, new snowdrifts appeared, thinner volcanic smoke and better visibility. The past is gone, but not forgotten.

Explore the history of Apex Races at the brand new Apex Races Museum in the Shattered East – don’t forget to check out the Gift Shop too!

Weapon Proficiency

The new weapon mastery system allows heroes to demonstrate their proficiency with every weapon in the game by earning weapon XP and completing difficult challenges in all modes. After certain milestones are reached, weapon-specific trials can be unlocked. Complete Trials to earn rewards such as weapon-specific badges, trackers, legendary banner borders, and legendary weapon packs. Master every weapon in the game to unlock special Weapon Master rewards!

Evolved shooting range

The updated and greatly expanded Range now includes the Range Core for basic training, the Dueling Pit for 1v1 battles, the Combat Range for practicing each gun, and the Vertical Range for honing movement skills, close quarters combat, and hero power ( Vert Course). New buildings around the shooting range allow players to practice combat skills in the town. For the first time, they can customize the dummies, combined with various difficulty settings, allowing the dummies to run, move sideways, and counterattack.

“Apex Heroes” major update “Apex Heroes: Arsenal” is scheduled to be launched on May 9 on the EA Play and Steam platforms of PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. For details of the update, please refer to the information released on the official website.

