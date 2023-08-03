Apex Legends Season 18 ‘Resurrection’ Introduces Undead Threat and New Abilities

“Apex Legends Season 18: Resurrection – Death Code Preview”

The highly anticipated 18th season of the popular battle royale game, “Apex Legends,” is set to reach its climax with the release of the latest official story preview series, “Death Code.” The season, titled “Resurrection,” is scheduled for official launch tonight, bringing with it exciting new information about what players can expect in Season 18.

Before the official announcement from Respawn, renowned live player iiTzTimmy had the opportunity to test out the undead skills introduced in the upcoming season. Much of the information shared by iiTzTimmy proved to be accurate, confirming that the undead will become the latest threat to hunt down enemies in a bloody frenzy. The undead will be accessible to all players throughout the season and can be permanently unlocked by completing a series of challenges before the season’s end.

The undead skills are described as follows: the passive skill, “Assassin Instinct,” grants the ability to identify enemies with low health, increases forward speed when crouching, and enhances wall climbing abilities. The tactical skill, “Shadow Attack,” allows players to swiftly close the distance between themselves and their distant prey. Lastly, the new trick, “Forging Shadows,” creates a solid shadow cover that blocks damage and restores health while also providing the regeneration of Shadow and Tactical abilities when knocked down.

Aside from the undead’s introduction, Season 18, titled “Recovery,” will also bring several fine-tuning and game stability updates. Respawn has announced adjustments to the circle damage and time, aiming to reduce the quiet period before the end of the game. Additionally, the elimination rewards have been increased based on the player’s match-up rating. The latest ranked match update aims to slow down average players’ progression to the master tier, providing more accurate matchmaking and high-quality matches, especially in the diamond tier and above.

One exciting addition in Season 18 is the debut of “Hybrid Mode” on the waning moon. While floating asteroids have always been a part of Apex Legends, the fan-favorite “Hybrid Mode” will now appear in a brand new location. Players will have the option to participate in quick hits and team deathmatches in Core or engage in Control matches within the factory.

To celebrate the arrival of Season 18, players can earn double experience points in the “Battle Royale” mode during the first week of August 8th after the revision. Following that, from August 15th to 22nd, players will receive double experience points in the “Mixed Mode.” Additionally, the “Dead Dynasty Collection Event” will offer limited-time themed appearance items and other rewards. Unlocking all 24 appearance items before the end of the event will automatically grant players the new heirloom, “Death Grip,” for the undead.

The 18th season of “Apex Legends,” titled “Recovery,” is set to be revised and updated on August 8th, Pacific time (August 9th in Taiwan). Players can look forward to an intense and action-packed experience as they explore the new undead abilities and engage in exciting game modes throughout the season.

