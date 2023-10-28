Apex Legends Season 19 ‘Ignite’ Introduces New Heroes, Cross-Platform Progression, and Map Updates

“Apex Legends” is set to release its highly anticipated 19th season titled “Ignite” on October 31, announced by developer Respawn Entertainment. The new season will introduce two new heroes, “Conduit” and Storm Point, along with an updated map and the long-awaited cross-platform progression feature.

While cross-platform play has been available since October 2020, players have faced limitations in accessing their owned skins across different platforms. With the launch of the Ignite Season, Respawn Entertainment will gradually roll out the cross-platform progression feature. Players will be required to link their accounts from different platforms through their EA account. However, due to the merging of cross-platform accounts, certain in-game items such as Apex coins and synthetic materials may be affected to varying degrees. Accounts of players who have not logged in during the transfer will be automatically merged at a later time.

The developers have emphasized that statistical data between platforms cannot be merged and will be preset to the player’s main profile. Additionally, any badges associated with merged statistical data from other profiles may not be available. For more detailed information on the principles of cross-platform integration, players can refer to the official website.

One of the new heroes introduced in the Ignite Season is Conduit, hailing from the Philippines. After being exposed to the radiation battery of the Titan mecha, Conduit gained powerful abilities through an infection in his blood. His power mecha closely resembles Titan’s technology. Conduit’s tactical skill, “Radial Energy Transfer,” enables him to send an energy burst to a teammate trapped in a trap, creating a temporary protective shield for both of them. He also possesses a passive skill called “Savior Speed,” which grants him instant acceleration when running towards teammates outside the range of his tactical skills. Additionally, his unique skill, “Energy Blockade,” allows him to deploy devices that interfere with protective shields, damaging and slowing down enemies.

The Storm Point map has undergone changes in the Ignite Season to enhance the gameplay experience for casual players. The overall map size has been reduced, and new points of interest, including Watson’s Tower and Keto Station, have been added for early landings in hot battle areas. The Hunting Island has been replaced with Keto Station (Zeus Station) in order to alter the central rotation and increase the challenge for players.

“Ignite” will be available on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC starting October 31. The season will feature a new battle pass with a variety of new weapon styles, character styles, and emoticons. Additionally, a two-term collaboration with popular singer Post Malone will commence on November 7, promising two weeks of beautiful mayhem in the game. More details about the collaboration will be revealed soon.

Share this: Facebook

X

