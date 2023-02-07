Home Technology Apex Legends won’t have new characters next season
Fans of Respawn Entertainment‘s battle royale, Apex Legends, have gotten used to having a new playable character every season. Its legendary roster has grown dramatically over the years, but as we approach the release of the game’s next season, Respawn has announced that the legendary character, known as Revelry, will not be bringing a new character to the game.

That’s because Respawn will use the season as an opportunity to reclassify the current Legend classes, which are now set into five separate classes; Assault, Recon, Skirmisher, Controller, and Support.

As for what defines and differentiates these classes, Respawn said that each class has a unique perk (this could be the way a Legend interacts with loot boxes or revives teammates), and there will be a set of balances to set this reclassification system Variations to ensure that each character fits the trait well. The Dev Diary below will cover this feature in more depth.

Otherwise, Apex Legends: Revelry will see a Team Deathmatch mode as part of the season, as well as a new weapon called The Nemesis. There will also be a spin mode playlist, and the first-time user experience is being overhauled to illustrate new players jumping into Apex action.

Finally, during Revelry, we can look forward to the return of the Anniversary event, as Respawn looks to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Apex Legends.

As for Apex Legends: When does Revelry start, the season kicks off on February 14th.

