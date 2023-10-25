APNX C1, stylish design meets excellent airflow!

With the C1, APNX offers its first case and it certainly stands out from the crowd. So we have a familiar structure, but the design, especially of the front and rear sides, can almost be described as unique.

So we have a fairly open mesh design, with a curved side panel, which looks quite interesting and should also ensure good airflow. The design is generally quite simple and appealing.

APNX also promises that particularly high-quality fans are included with the case. Interesting!

Let’s take a look at the APNX C1 in the test!

The APNX C1 in the test

The APNX C1 is a “large” PC case for ATX motherboard. Accordingly, this measures 230 x 502 x 464 mm.

So we don’t have a case here that tries to be particularly compact.

But the workmanship and general feel are very high quality! The casing looks well made and the white paintwork also makes a good impression. In addition to the white version, the C1 is also available in black and “Chroma”.

The interior of the case has a “classic” design. So we only have a separate power supply area in the floor, otherwise the inner area is completely open.

Side panels, just like the lid and the front, can be removed without tools! However, these appear to be sufficiently tight that it is hardly possible for them to fall off unintentionally.

Interior and space

In principle, the C1 is a very open and large case. Accordingly, you have plenty of space here. Here are a few rough guidelines:

CPU cooler maximum height: 166 mm GPU maximum length: 395 mm Power supply maximum length: 270 mm

In practice, you will be able to easily accommodate all CPU coolers and graphics cards in the case.

For reference, an ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 has a length of 357 mm, the case offers a maximum of 395 mm.

With GPU holder

Some modern GPUs are so long and heavy that they can sag and break! As protection, the APNX C1 offers a small “support” that can ultimately support particularly long graphics cards.

However, this is not necessary with the RTX 3070 I have installed here.

Front IO

On the top of the case you will find the power switch and a reset button, 2x USB 3.0 or 3.2, a USB C port and a 3.5 mm audio output.

Up to 11 fans!

Theoretically, you can install up to 11 fans in the APNX C1.

Front: 3x 120 mm / 140 mm Lid: 3x 120 mm or 2x 140 mm IO side: 1x 120 mm Back: 3x 120 mm Behind the mainboard: 1x 120 mm

On the front of the C1 you will find your primary radiator/fan position. Here you can have up to 3x 120 or 140 mm fans or theoretically a 280 mm or 360 mm AIO.

Alternatively or additionally, you could install 3x 120 mm or 2x 140 mm fans in the lid. There would also be space for a corresponding 360/280 mm AIO here. However, this would only be able to be equipped on one side.

If this isn’t enough fans for you, you can also remove the side cable cover and install 3 additional 120 mm fans behind it.

A fan can also be installed behind the mainboard (at the level of the CPU socket).

All fans in the APNX C1 have a “direct” air supply, behind a mesh grille! There are no fans sitting behind glass panes or having to suck in air through narrow slots. Even the optional fans behind the mainboard receive a direct air supply.

Including 4 (good) fans!

Despite the comparatively fair price, APNX installed four fans on the C1. We find 3x 140 mm fans in the front and a 120 mm fan in the back.

These are the APNX FP1 fans. 30mm thickness, ARGB fan in a color matching the case.

The lighting of the fans can be controlled via a normal RGB header on your motherboard. APNX also installs a small fan/RGB hub. So you don’t have to connect all the fans individually to your motherboard, but you can control them together.

The lighting is very beautifully simple and successful! The fans also seem to be of very high quality.

These move a comparatively large amount of air with a fairly low noise level. I don’t want to say that these are the best fans on the market, Corsair, Noctua and Co. have something better to offer, but the quality of the C1’s fans is clearly a step above what you find pre-installed in normal PC cases .

You can also notice this on the fan housing. The APNX FP1 are quite thick and powerfully built. At 30 mm, the frame of the fans is actually a bit thicker than normal fans (25 mm), which is supposed to ensure more static pressure and lower noise.

3x HDD oder SSDs

As with many modern cases, the C1 also offers a manageable amount of space for 2.5 inch SSDs and HDDs.

However, up to 3 drives can be screwed behind the mainboard tray.

Building in APNX C1

For this test I installed my test PC in the APNX C1.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X mit Noctua NH-D15S chromax.black

ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WIFI

16GB RAM

Nvidia RTX 3070

There were practically 0 anomalies when building in the housing. It’s super easy to build a PC in the C1, due to the large amount of space and the fairly classic design.

However, a few points:

Mainboard spacers were pre-installed The screws were labeled (power supply screws, mainboard screws, etc.) The cable management space behind the mainboard is sufficient, but not particularly generous. Cable ties are included, both made of plastic and Velcro

We actually have enough space behind the motherboard tray for cable management, but this area is a bit convoluted.

However, even if there is a bit of chaos here, you can’t see it from the front thanks to various covers.

If I had to criticize something, it would be that the cable harness from the front panel could have been hidden a little better. This is more or less open.

How good is the cooling?

Let’s take a look at how good the cooling is in the APNX C1 and how much the front panel negatively influences the cooling.

There are two test runs here, Cinebench 2024 for the CPU and 3D Mark Fire Strike Extreme for the GPU. I repeated these tests several times with different fan settings, no side panel, no front panel, etc.

Let’s start with the CPU temperature and the values ​​here look really good! We can see that the temperatures are slightly lower without the front and side, but the differences are absolutely minimal!

Accordingly, the front panel and the dust filter only reduce the air flow slightly.

What about the graphics card?

The graphics card benefits greatly from the front fans. It doesn’t matter much whether the front panel is attached or not, but the fan strength has a big influence!

Even reducing the fans from 100% performance to 50% results in a visible increase in the GPU temperature.

So you should definitely use the fans in the front and maybe turn them up a bit if the volume doesn’t bother you.

However, we can summarize that the front panel does not significantly influence the airflow and we generally have a very large airflow.

Conclusion on the APNX C1

In my opinion, the first thing that matters when it comes to a PC case is the look. Do you like the APNX C1? If so, in my opinion there is nothing wrong with buying it!

The APNX C1 does a very good job in all areas. Above all, the cooling is strong! We have a comparatively open case with many fan positions and a direct air flow, which is only minimally influenced by the air filter and the mesh.

There are also really good ARGB fans and strong hardware compatibility. You will get pretty much all CPU coolers and graphics cards in the C1. We also have plenty of space for AIOs, whether in the front or in the lid.

The general quality and workmanship of the case is impeccable and I like the curved front!

If you also like the design and are looking for a case with particularly good airflow, then the APNX C1 is a great choice!

The price of €140-160, depending on the version, is okay, especially because of the comparatively high-quality ARGB fans that are installed.

POSITIVE

Very good airflow

Good ARGB fans included

Very good workmanship

Simple and chic design

Large interior space

Very good hardware compatibility

