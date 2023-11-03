Apollo Astronaut and Hero Thomas K. Mattingly II Dies at 87

Apollo astronaut Thomas K. Mattingly II, a key figure in NASA’s Apollo Program, has passed away at the age of 87, according to an announcement by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. Mattingly, an accomplished pilot who began his career in the US Marine Corps before joining NASA as part of the 1966 astronaut class, played a crucial role in the success of the Apollo missions.

One of the most significant moments in Mattingly’s career came during the Apollo 13 mission, when he made critical real-time decisions that enabled the safe return of the injured spacecraft and its crew, including astronauts James Lovell, Jack Swigert, and Fred Haise. Mattingly’s expertise and quick thinking under pressure were pivotal in this successful outcome.

Mattingly’s accomplishments were so remarkable that actor Gary Sinise portrayed him in the film Apollo 13. Sinise expressed his deep admiration for Mattingly and considered it an honor to portray him in the movie.

In addition to Apollo 13, Mattingly also participated in the Apollo 16 mission as the command module pilot and served as the spacecraft commander on the STS-4 and STS 51-C missions of the space shuttle. His unparalleled skill as a pilot made him an invaluable asset to these missions and showcased his commitment to innovation and resilience in the face of challenges.

Mattingly’s contributions extended beyond space exploration, enabling advancements in learning and knowledge that reached far beyond our planet. His experience in orbit left a lasting impression on him, describing the vastness of the universe as an endless source of possibilities. Mattingly’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration for the betterment of the nation will forever be remembered.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson emphasized Mattingly’s exceptional character and stated, “NASA astronaut TK Mattingly was key to the success of our Apollo Program, and his brilliant personality will ensure that he is remembered throughout history.” Mattingly’s legacy serves as an inspiration for future generations of astronauts and space explorers.

The passing of Thomas K. Mattingly II marks the loss of a true hero and an instrumental figure in NASA’s history. His contributions to space exploration and the pursuit of knowledge continue to impact the scientific community and society at large. Mattingly’s bravery, expertise, and unwavering commitment make him a remarkable figure who will be remembered for generations to come.

