Technology

Apologizing for the performance of “Pokémon Zhu / Purple”, Nintendo promises to make improvements – Hong Kong unwire.hk

The long-awaited game “Pokémon Vermillion/Purple” was launched earlier by many Pokemon fans, but the game was quickly criticized by players, who pointed out that there were many abnormal situations in the game. A foreign game website Eurogamer even criticized the game as a “comprehensive technical failure” and asked Nintendo to pay attention to the game’s screen textures and other issues.

Players of “Pokémon Crimson/Purple” also found a series of loopholes, including connecting two controllers to the Switch at the same time, the player’s travel speed will be doubled, and there will also be strange animations, and the elf will suddenly bounce for no reason Heaven and disappear. Other issues include equal probabilities for online matches, giving players the opportunity to cheat. Nintendo released the 1.1.0 update for “Pokémon Vermilion/Purple” yesterday. The official said that some bugs were fixed, but they did not specify.

Nintendo publicly apologized to the players of “Pokémon Zhu/Purple” through yesterday’s update. The statement stated that they noticed that players encountered various problems that affected the performance of the game. Their goal is to allow players to have a positive gaming experience. They Apologies to the players for the inconvenience caused. The statement also stated that it will take user feedback seriously and is working hard to make improvements.

Source of information and pictures: arstechnica

