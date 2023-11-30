App Store Award, Apple rewards the most representative apps of 2023

Apple has announced the winners of the 2023 App Store Awards, a prize that celebrates excellence in apps and games, not only for technical innovation, but also for the ability to inspire cultural change. “It’s inspiring to see how developers continue to create incredible apps and games that are redefining the world around us,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “This year’s winners represent the limitless potential of developers to bring their visions to life, creating apps and games with incredible ingenuity, exceptional quality and with the aspiration to have a positive impact.”

App winners include AllTrails (for iPhone), which offers comprehensive trail guides and promotes outdoor exploration, and Prêt-à-Makeup (for iPad), an iPad makeup sketchpad that encourages inclusiveness. Photomator (for Mac) simplifies advanced editing with the help of machine learning, while MUBI (for Apple TV) offers a selection of high-quality independent films and documentaries. And finally SmartGym on Apple Watch completes the list with its library of exercises and fitness reporting.

For games, Honkai: Star Rail brings players into rich, tactical storytelling on iPhone, while Lost in Play offers an epic point-and-click adventure that enchants with its childlike imagination. Lies of P presents an impeccable dark fantasy world, while Hello Kitty Island Adventure on Apple Arcade captures attention with its sweetness.

In addition to the awards for apps and games, the Cupertino company also chose five apps and games to remember for their cultural impact, because they helped promote positive change, inclusiveness, sustainability and self-reflection. One example is Too Good To Go, which helps minimize food waste by connecting members with restaurants and stores that have a surplus of unsold food at an affordable cost.

The trend of generative AI also deserves special mention here, which has captured the imagination of users in 2023. Apps have started to integrate AI in various ways, paving the way for a new era of technology and creativity: we will see what developments will next year bring.

