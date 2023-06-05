Apple (AAPL.US) releases new M2 Ultra chip, Intel (INTC.US) takes another hit

© Reuters. Apple (AAPL.US) releases new M2 Ultra chip, Intel (INTC.US) takes another blow



Zhitong Finance APP learned that Intel (INTC.US) shares fell on Monday, as Apple (AAPL.US) announced that the upcoming Mac Pro computer will use a new self-made chip, which marks that the company will bring its own processors to the market. The effort across its entire PC lineup is complete.

The new Mac Pro will be powered by the M2 Ultra chip, which is three times faster than the Intel-based Mac Pro. At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, Jennifer Munn, director of engineering program management, hailed the M2 Ultra as a “silicon behemoth.” Apple launched its first computer chip, the M1, in 2020.

Former Intel executive Gregory Bryant said at the Evercore conference in 2021 that Apple’s silicon chips are “a different kind of competition.” “It’s actually less about the chip itself and more about the developer ecosystem and unifying and bringing the developers and apps that they have on the iPhone and iPad to the Mac,” he said. I think it’s inevitable. “

Apple says the Mac Pro with the M2 Ultra will come with 192GB of RAM, and prices for the computer will start at $6,999.

In addition to Apple, competition from Supermicro (AMD.US) and Nvidia (NVDA.US) is also putting pressure on Intel. Supermicro is gaining market share in chips for PCs and data centers, while Nvidia’s processors are gaining popularity for running artificial intelligence models.

In April, Intel reported its worst quarterly loss since its founding. Total revenue fell 36% year-on-year, with a net loss of $2.8 billion. The income of main business departments such as PC and server chips both fell by 30% year-on-year, and the income of the foundry business, which is the core of the transformation plan, has always been poor. The company also expects to continue to lose money in the second quarter of this year and narrow the gross profit margin expectation.

According to data from technology industry research firm Gartner in April, Apple’s market share in global PC shipments is about 9%, but the PC industry is already shrinking, with total shipments down 30% year-on-year. Apple’s Mac revenue fell 31% to $7.17 billion in the most recent quarter.

As of Monday, Intel’s stock price fell 4.63% to $29.86, and its market value fell to about $124.5 billion.