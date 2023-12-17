Apple Agrees to Pay $25 Million to Settle Family Sharing Class Action Lawsuit

“Apple Settles Class-Action Lawsuit with $25 Million Payment”

In a legal settlement announced today, Apple has agreed to pay $25 million to end a class-action lawsuit related to the company’s Family Sharing feature. The case, known as “Walter Peters v. Apple Inc.”, was filed before the Superior Court of California in 2019 and revolved around the option that developers had to disable the ability to share subscriptions and purchases with other family members.

Family Sharing provides the ability to share subscriptions to Apple services between users and up to five additional family members. These services include Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus, Apple Card, and Apple Arcade. Additionally, the feature allows sharing subscriptions to third-party apps, as long as the app developer allows it. However, the lawsuit alleged that Apple distorted the ability to share subscriptions to applications that do not belong to the Apple brand, leading to confusion and a perception of distortion of the terms and conditions by users.

Despite denying any wrongdoing, Apple opted to settle to avoid additional costs associated with continuing litigation. The agreed upon $25 million will be distributed among all parties involved in the lawsuit, including attorneys’ fees. Eligible customers who participated in ‘Family Sharing’ between June 2015 and January 2019 in the United States will receive compensation ranging from $10 to $50, depending on various criteria.

Users will receive an email notification with additional details about the settlement. If eligible customers do not receive such notice, they have the option to register on the class website by printing and mailing an appropriate form. The deadline to file a claim is March 1, 2024, and a hearing is scheduled for April 2, 2024 to finalize the agreement.