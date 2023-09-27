Home » Apple and Capcom Announce Exclusive Launch of ‘Resident Evil Village’ on iPhone 15 Pro Series
Apple and game manufacturer Capcom have just announced the release of “Resident Evil Village” and its DLC “Winters’ Expansion” for the iPhone 15 Pro series. The highly anticipated game will be officially available on October 30th.

The iPhone 15 Pro series is equipped with the new A17 Pro chip, which enhances the gaming experience by providing powerful performance and advanced graphics. The image engine supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing, allowing for immersive gameplay with graphics comparable to home gaming consoles.

“Resident Evil Village” will be exclusively available on iOS mobile phones, specifically for the iPhone 15 Pro series. It can also be played on M1 chip iPads and Macbooks, with the Mac version already launched. The game is priced at approximately HK$296, while the DLC is priced at approximately HK$148.

In addition to “Resident Evil Village”, Capcom will also release “Resident Evil 4” and the DLC “Separate Ways” for the iPhone 15 Pro series. Similar to “Resident Evil Village”, these games will support a try-before-you-buy feature, allowing users to test out the game before making a purchase decision.

With the iPhone 15 Pro series and its impressive gaming capabilities, players can expect to enjoy a range of game masterpieces, including the thrilling and popular “Resident Evil” series. Stay tuned for the release of “Resident Evil Village” and its DLC on October 30th, and get ready for an immersive gaming experience on your iPhone 15 Pro.

