In September last year, a U.S. federal court ruled in a lawsuit between Apple and Epic Games that Apple must allow developers on its platform to provide third-party payment methods (but not directly) to users of its apps. offer), giving these app developers the opportunity to bypass the 15~30% Apple tax that must be levied on in-app purchases.

<img decoding="async" src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

Having said that, the federal court does not believe that Apple’s App Store is a monopoly, and Epic Games’ “Fortress Heroes” still cannot return to the App Store platform.

Obviously, no party was satisfied with the ruling in September last year, so the litigation battle between the two sides will start again on Monday, US time, but it took more than a year for the last lawsuit to get a preliminary result, so don’t expect it. This time the Court of Appeal will rule quickly. According to the “Associated Press” report, the court will take six months to a year to rule after the appeal, and the losing party in the future can appeal to the Supreme Court. If it does go to the Supreme Court, the entire litigation decision process will continue until 2025.

What is the representativeness of the lawsuit with Epic Games, which will make Apple have to fight to the end? In fact, it is a matter of money. Some market analysts estimate that the App Store brings in about $15 billion to $20 billion in annual profits for Apple, and Apple has insisted in the past that the revenue will be used to maintain App Store technology in order to make the platform more secure and functional. Privacy and ease of use.

And most ironically, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney still uses an iPhone; he says the main reason for using the iPhone is its built-in privacy and security features. However, previous reports indicated that Apple will continue to collect user privacy after users have set that they do not want to be tracked.

(First image source: Epic Games)

Further reading: