Apple and Google will take the lead in tackling the misuse of Bluetooth trackers

AirTag

To tackle the misuse of Bluetooth trackers, Apple and Google have come together. The two companies have jointly submitted an industry standard proposal to the standards-setting organization IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force), hoping to combat “unnecessary tracking of individuals.” This first-of-its-kind standard “will allow Bluetooth location tracking devices to work compatible with unauthorized tracking detection and related alerts across iOS and Android platforms,” ​​with input from various security and advocacy groups in addition to device manufacturers. have also been adopted. At present, Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, eufy Security and Pebblebee have expressed their support for the proposal. If manufacturers choose to add relevant functions to their products, this set of standards will provide them with “best practices and guidelines.”

“Apple introduced AirTags to give users peace of mind and peace of mind knowing where to find their most important items. Our network of AirTags and the ‘Find’ app includes a range of features that proactively block unwanted tracking, an industry first ” said Ron Huang, vice president of Apple’s perception and connection business, “We will continue to improve to ensure that the functions of related technologies can be used as expected. This new set of industry standards is based on AirTag protection. Together, we are taking a critical step forward to help combat abusive tracking across iOS and Android.”

“Bluetooth trackers offer great benefits to users, but they also create potential for abuse that requires industry action to address,” said Dave Burke, Google’s vice president of engineering for Android. “Android is deeply committed to protecting users. We will continue to develop strong safeguards and work closely with the industry to help combat the misuse of Bluetooth tracking devices.”

Since the advent of products such as Tile and AirTag, the problem of malicious tracking has not been properly resolved. This initiative seems to have been responded to by many parties, but it remains to be seen whether it can be turned into actual results. Google I/O and WWDC are not far away, and perhaps Apple and Google will bring further news soon.