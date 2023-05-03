Apple and Google work together to prevent unwanted tracking

A joint announcement by Google and Apple is a rare event: the last (indeed, the only) one we remember was, in the midst of the pandemic, the one for a common contact tracing platform. And now the two tech giants are teaming up again in a not-too-distant arena: they’ve unveiled an industry specification proposal to help combat the misuse of Bluetooth tracking devices for unwanted tracking. What’s more: other major consumer electronics manufacturers specializing in the sector have already expressed their support, such as Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, eufy Security and Pebblebee.

The specification will allow Bluetooth tracking devices to be compatible with unauthorized tracking detection and alerts on iOS and Android platforms. This is precisely to prevent tracking devices from being used improperly for unwanted tracking of people.

“Apple launched AirTags to give users peace of mind knowing where to find their most important items,” said Ron Huang, Apple’s vice president of Sensing and Connectivity. “We built AirTags and the Find My network with a number of proactive features to deter unwanted tracking – an industry first – and we continue to make improvements to ensure the technology is used as intended. This new industry specification builds on the protections AirTag and, through our partnership with Google, represents a critical step forward to help combat unwanted tracking on iOS and Android.” After the launch in 2021, the Cupertino-based company admitted the possibility that AirTags could be used improperly, and introduced various measures to prevent this from happening, for example notifications that warn iPhone owners if an AirTag not associated with their devices moves with them and an Android app to detect unwanted tracking.

“Bluetooth trackers have created tremendous benefits for users, but they also bring the potential for unwanted tracking, which requires industry-wide action to fix,” said Dave Burke, vice president of Google Engineering for Android. “Android has an unwavering commitment to protecting users and will continue to build robust security measures and partner with the industry to help combat the misuse of Bluetooth tracking devices.”

In addition to incorporating feedback from device manufacturers, input from various security and defense groups has been integrated into the development of the specification. “The National Network to End Domestic Violence has championed universal standards to protect survivors – and all people – from the misuse of Bluetooth tracking devices. This collaboration and the resulting standards are a significant step forward. NNEDV is encouraged by these advances,” said Erica Olsen, senior director of the National Network to End Domestic Violence Safety Net project. “These new standards will minimize opportunities for this technology to be abused and reduce the burden on survivors in detecting unwanted trackers. We are grateful for these efforts and look forward to continuing to work together to address unwanted tracking and the ‘misuse’.

The specification was submitted as an Internet-Draft through the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), a leading standards development organization. In the next three months, all interested parties will be able to review and comment, then Apple and Google will respond to feedback and release by the end of 2023 an implementation of the specification that will be supported in the next versions of iOS and Android.