Apple and sustainability, an example to follow

Apple put sustainability at the center of its fall iPhone and Apple Watch event. He did this by demonstrating how it is possible to do good and do well from a business point of view, a thesis that I have supported for a long time.

Tim Cook opened the event by saying that Apple wants to make a difference as a company and with the products it brings to market. The Watch is the first zero-emission product launched by Apple, the first step towards the goal of having all products zero-emission by 2030.

It’s important to take a moment to review the steps the Cupertino company is taking to achieve this goal. Apple’s first zero-emissions products are a milestone in a journey that began more than a decade ago, involving substantial innovations and efforts across its global supply chain. In 2020, the company achieved carbon neutrality for its corporate operations worldwide and revealed its ambitious “Apple 2030” strategy to achieve carbon neutrality across its entire supply chain by 2030. At the heart of this plan is That’s a dramatic 75% reduction in total CO2 emissions compared to levels recorded in 2015. It has already reduced emissions by more than 45% since 2015, even with revenues growing by more than 65% over the same time frame.

Apple continues to focus on reducing its carbon-generating activities, increasing its use of renewable energy, and using recycled and renewable materials in its designs. Each product is seen as an opportunity to reduce emissions through various means, including optimizing energy use in manufacturing and charging devices and improving material and shipping practices.

Apple didn’t just talk about sustainability on stage. She created a video that, in a fun and entertaining way, with Octavia Spencer playing Mother Nature, shared useful information. The skepticism that Octavia Spencer as Mother Nature displays is the same that many advocates and critics express about the ESG efforts we have seen from large corporations. Some found the video disingenuous due to the fear expressed by Apple executives as they await the arrival of Mother Nature. Personally, I think what’s missing from this observation is that it’s not Mother Nature that’s scaring Apple, but rather the global warming time bomb looming over each of us, as well as material shortages that will negatively impact the industry technological unless more efforts are made in recycling and investing in alternative materials.

This video is actually a clever way to share data and educate a technological audience that is certainly much more interested in gadgets than in commitment to sustainability. Here’s what we learned:

Aim to bring Apple’s entire carbon footprint to zero by 2030. Current status: All Apple offices, stores and data centers run on 100% clean electricity and are carbon neutral. Eliminate all plastic from packaging by end of next year. 100% recycled aluminum used in MacBook, Apple TV and Apple Watch cases. Phasing out leather in iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. Over 300 suppliers have committed to using 100% clean, renewable electricity. Increase sea freight instead of air freight to reduce transportation emissions by 95%. Investing in global projects to protect soil, plants and trees Carbon removal initiatives involving forest and mangrove restoration in places like Paraguay, Brazil, Colombia and Kenya Water consumption has been reduced by 63 billion gallons (over 238 billion of litres).

It is not clear whether everyone who has seen and will see the video will really understand the message and the data, but it is certainly a good start to convince people to pay more attention to sustainability.

How Daisy works, the robot that recognizes iPhones and carefully disassembles them to recycle them

Sustainability has grown to become not just a marketing message, but a business priority driven by the need to be more sustainable due to the state our planet is in. And then there’s lawmakers’ growing scrutiny not just of the tech sector but of all companies.

Apple’s sustainability strategy has always been to make the biggest impact by looking to develop new technologies, as it did for aluminum smelting; looking for alternative materials such as new fine woven fabric replacing leather and also, to some extent, creating products that retain high value and stay in use longer, thus limiting the impact on landfill.

It’s encouraging to see Apple focus on sustainability across its portfolio, providing a buyer with the ability to create a zero-emission Apple Watch by matching zero-emission body and straps. This is important because, sad as it is, most consumers still don’t see sustainability as a primary purchase driver, so any supplier looking to be more sustainable must first give them what they want in terms of functionality and only then make the most sustainable product, so that those who buy can make a sustainable choice and have the device they prefer with the features they want.

Here’s how Apple arrives at a zero-emission Apple Watch

Every carbon-neutral Apple Watch model, including specific Series 9, SE, and Ultra 2 configurations, meets rigorous criteria, such as being made and operated with 100% clean electricity, including at least 30% recycled materials or renewable by weight and a 50% reduction in the use of air transport in shipping. This strategy allowed a reduction of at least 75% in emissions for each model. High-quality carbon credits offset residual emissions, resulting in a carbon-neutral product footprint.

The carbon neutrality status of the products is certified by SCS Global Services, a renowned environmental standards and certification body. The manufacturing process for Apple’s zero-emission Watch models is completely powered by clean electricity from both the company and its suppliers. These suppliers have also committed to using 100% renewable electricity for all Apple production by the end of the decade. The company works globally with manufacturer partners to promote policies that foster the broad adoption of clean energy solutions.

As it has done time and time again, Apple is poised to redefine what consumers consider essential, shifting the focus from simple innovation to sustainable technology. The tech giant is anticipating the needs of the consumer and our planet, leading the industry towards a forward-thinking, responsible future. It’s no longer just about creating innovative products: it’s about shaping a sustainable future through conscious technology. Apple takes the lead and thus sets a new standard, encouraging the broader technology sector to follow suit, where sustainability is not just an option but a prerequisite.

